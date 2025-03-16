Melbourne’s Gasometer Hotel will now be shutting its doors permanently this month.

Last month, the Collingwood venue announced it would be shutting its doors after March 31st, as director James Martelletti plans to move onto “other projects.”

“We are currently on the market looking for someone to take over operations with as minimal disruption as possible to someone who wants to maintain our venues legacy,” a statement released at the time read.

However in a new statement issued over the weekend, it was confirmed the Gaso will now be closing for good.

“We were surprised and humbled with the amount of enquiries we received about taking over operations. Despite our best efforts and some solid offers put forward, the building owners rejected the offers, choosing to go in their own direction,” it reads.

“As of the 30th of March, the venue that you’ve come to know, love, hang out at or danced all night in, will cease to exist. This is not the outcome we had hoped for, and we’re left disappointed that we are unable to pass the torch on.”

Martelletti was forced to defend claims that the Gaso was closing for “going woke,” after 3AW radio host Tom Elliot alleged that he rung the space and said they “will no longer accept line-ups booked entirely or overwhelmingly of white performers or cis male performers.”

Martelletti provided a list of the “real reasons” the Gaso will be closing next month, saying: “Wages going up each year (as they should); superannuation increases for the last few years; rising costs of all utilities, suppliers and rent; increasing alcohol taxes twice a year; insurance costs going through the roof, absolute exploitation after their years of profits; liquor licensing going from $800/year to $9000/year for reasons that we’re unaware of; grants being offered and applied for but not received by many deserving venues; cost of living increases leaving nobody with the means to enjoy themselves anymore.”

The Gaso has played host to some of Australia’s biggest and burgeoning acts over the years including Jet, Mallrat, Paul Dempsey, and Kaiit. In recent years, it has been a hub for local up and coming artists and indie bands.