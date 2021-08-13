KISS rocker Gene Simmons has spoken out about Donald Trump’s controversial presidency, as well as his thoughts on the COVID vaccine.

Speaking to Yahoo! in a recent interview, Simmons didn’t mince words when it came to his support for the vaccine, with the 71-year-old saying: “It’s been politicised.”

He continued: “The gentleman who was in office, the former president [Donald Trump], I knew before the political world. It’s the same person I knew before; the stripes of a tiger don’t change.

“And the unfortunate thing is that… Look, we all lie to some extent, but what happened the last four years was beyond anything I ever thought imaginable from people who had lots of power — not just him, but the administration, everybody. And unfortunately, that disease — The Big Lie notwithstanding — has really infected a large portion of the population.

Simmons continued: “So the Earth is not flat. This guy that came with guns and started shooting up a pizza parlour ’cause he thought there was child trafficking in the basement and stuff, something Hillary [Clinton was supposedly involved with],” he continued, referencing “Pizzagate”, the debunked conspiracy theory that went viral during the 2016 US election.

“And when the cops came and took him down, he was screaming, ‘Save the children.’ He believed in the lie. All these QAnon people.

“I do have to say one thing: if disillusionment and semi-insanity… they’re still Americans.

“And I think just keep pushing fact and not fiction; keep fighting it. Because whether you do it with a religious symbol hanging over your head or ‘Q’ on your t-shirt and all that stuff, they’re lies, and science is the only friend you’ve got, whether you like it or not. So, you just have to keep pushing [facts].

Simmons continued: “Then there are religious folks who don’t like to be told… ‘Don’t tell me what to do in my church.’ Well, okay, but as soon as these people are gonna start suing each other, you’re gonna be in a court of law and your God is not gonna save you.”

Asked to clarify his comment that Trump is “the same person” he knew when he was on The Celebrity Apprentice series, Gene said: “We were in a restaurant together, and I happened to be with an attractive young lady. And he walked up and said, ‘Hey, Gene, you and I, we’re exactly the same. We like the hot chicks.’

“That was a strange thing to say, but yeah, I guess that’s true. But I think it’s the same person. And maybe that was the appeal and continues to be. People are sick and tired of politically correct language and stuff.

“In political dialogue, if somebody spews complete fiction and QAnon stuff, you wanna be able to have somebody who says, ‘Are you out of your fucking mind? Did you just shit your diapers and forget to wipe it?'” Simmons added.

“We’re looking for that politician who just says instead of watching your language. Because the other side will spew garbage and lies and everything. This guy [Governor Ron] DeSantis in Florida, who’s a wonderful human being — I’m sure he loves his family — and yet won’t come out and say there’s a real problem. ‘We leave it up to parents to decide [whether their children should wear face masks in schools].’ No. It should be a mandate.

“What do airlines, Microsoft, Facebook and all these other entities know that your school shouldn’t know, which is children can infect everybody.

“You’re in a closed environment. Okay, we’re not gonna force you to vaccine your children. At least wear masks in school.”

