Genesis Owusu is heading back to the Sydney Opera House this September for two intimate shows in the Studio.

Happening Friday 19th and Saturday 20th September, the gigs will feature an in-the-round setup, support from punk experimentalists Shady Nasty, and the debut of brand-new music from Owusu’s next album.

Backed by his four-piece band, he’ll also rework favourites from his genre-blurring catalogue as part of a new live series, ‘Redstar Wu’s Neighbourhood Jams’.

“I’ve been missing seeing you guys. My community! I wanna chat, I wanna play some music, I want to see how you’re all doing. Touch some grass n that. Sometimes the more people there are, the more anonymous we can become, so let’s keep it intimate for now. Small capacity, few nights in a row, residency style. Me, you and my band. Give you a first experience of this new album! We’re gonna call these little shows ‘Redstar Wu’s Neighbourhood Jams.’ See ya there x,” said Owusu.

The performances mark Owusu’s return to the Opera House following his 2023 show with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and a surprise guest appearance at Vivid LIVE 2024.

Ben Marshall, Head of Contemporary Music at the Sydney Opera House, said: “Since bursting onto the scene with his searing, generation-defining debut, this genre-bending international phenomenon has been blowing the roofs (and floors) off venues around the world. We are beyond excited to set the scene for Genesis Owusu’s next creative odyssey and for our audiences to be among the first to hear this new music when he returns to the Opera House with this exhilarating up-close-and-personal experience.”

General public tickets go on sale at 9am AEST on Friday, August 1st. Pre-sale access opens for Insiders on Tuesday, July 29th at 9am AEST, and for What’s On subscribers on Wednesday, July 30th.

For more information and bookings, visit sydneyoperahouse.com.

Genesis Owusu at Sydney Opera House

Friday 19th, Saturday 20th, September 2025

Studio, Sydney Opera House