Jack Black has reportedly called it quits on Tenacious D after bandmate Kyle Gass made a shocking comment about the Trump assassination attempt, and George Clooney allegedly stepped in to make it happen.

Journalist Andrew Callaghan claims Clooney pressured Black to shut down the band after the remark, which happened during Tenacious D’s Sydney show on July 14th, according to Variety

The drama unfolded at ICC Sydney Theatre when Black presented Gass with a birthday cake on stage to celebrate his 64th birthday. When asked to make a wish, Gass responded with the inflammatory comment: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

The remark came just one day after the former president was grazed in the ear during a shooting at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally, where alleged gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire.

Callaghan claims that following the incident, Clooney began “blowing up” Black’s phone, essentially issuing an ultimatum to the School of Rock star.

“If you don’t kick your bandmember out of the band and, like, publicly denounce this guy — like I don’t know what the consequences were, but it was kind of like, ‘You’re out!'” Callaghan recounted. “Out of what, we don’t know. And so his hand was basically forced.”

Black subsequently released a statement distancing himself from Gass’s comment: “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.”

He added, “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

The allegations emerged during Callaghan’s interview with Hunter Biden, who launched into a fiery tirade about Clooney after hearing the story, exclaiming, “Fuck him! Fuck him and everybody around him!”

Biden then referenced filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, saying, “I agree with Quentin Tarantino. Fucking George Clooney is not a fucking actor. He is a fucking, like, I don’t know what he is. He’s a brand.”

In a bizarre twist, Biden then abruptly shifted tone to praise Clooney before resuming his criticism: “And by the way and God bless him, you know what? He supposedly treats his friends really well, he buys them things and he’s got a really great place in Lake Como and he’s great friends with Barack Obama. Fuck you! What do you have to do with fucking anything? Why do I have to fucking listen to you?”

Neither Clooney nor Black’s representatives have responded to requests for comment regarding these allegations, leaving fans uncertain about the future of Tenacious D and the true nature of the apparent Hollywood intervention.