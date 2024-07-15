Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is facing backlash over a controversial comment at the band’s recent Sydney concert.

Gass, a member of the comedy-rock duo with Jack Black, is currently under scrutiny for remarks made during the pair’s concert at Sydney’s ICC Sydney Theatre on July 14th. The incident occurred a day after former US President Donald Trump was targeted in an assassination attempt.

During the concert, which also celebrated Gass’s 64th birthday, he made a controversial comment that sparked significant online debate.

The comment was made after Black brought a birthday cake onstage and asked Gass to make a wish.

Gass’s response, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” referred to the recent attack on Trump and was met with laughter from the audience. This remark was captured in fan-taken video footage that has since circulated widely on social media (watch below).

Jack Black went on stage with his band over the weekend and his bandmate said "don't miss Trump next time" to laughs from the audience. A month ago, he was a featured speaker at Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles.

"We must come together" indeed. pic.twitter.com/HGlNTlzure — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 15, 2024

The reaction online has been mixed, with many criticising Gass and Tenacious D for seemingly making light of serious issues such as gun violence and the divisive political climate in the US.

In a shocking event on Saturday, a shooting occurred at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the former US President was swiftly taken offstage by the Secret Service after gunshots were heard. The incident, confirmed by Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, resulted in one fatality and left two other attendees in critical condition.

The FBI has identified the man who attempted to assassinate Trump as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. After he opened fire at Trump’s rally, a Secret Service sniper shot and killed him. The FBI has identified the incident as an “assassination attempt.”

Prominent artists including Kid Rock and 50 Cent have responded to the shooting at the Trump rally, including Kid Rock.

Rock, a vocal supporter of Trump, expressed his strong sentiments in a brief Instagram video, stating, “You fuck with Trump, you fuck with me.”

Tenacious D are bringing ‘The Spicy Meatball Tour’ to Australia and New Zealand this month. The Grammy Award-winning pair have dates remaining in Newcastle, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Wellington, and Auckland (tour information here).