Philip Island local Georgia Flood feels like a ready-made star.

Already a regular in front of the camera, Flood has appeared in shows like Wentworth and House Husbands, and is starring in Disney+’s upcoming show Nautilus. Now, she’s ready to tackle music with her second single, “Blue Honey”.

While known for her onscreen displays, music was one of Georgia’s first loves. She started playing piano at a young age, alongside learning how to play the violin and taking singing lessons. At 14, she started playing guitar and learning music software after becoming hooked on electronic music and under guidance from a music teacher, practice soon became perfect.

But theatre would come first – Flood headed to France to study at theatre school in Paris and then the 16th Street Actors Studio in Melbourne before kicking off her blossoming film career.

Having released her debut single, “Cowboy”, at the start of the year, she recently followed it up with “Blue Honey”, a refreshing effort at a bubbly pop, electronic, and country blend (all of Flood’s favourite genres).

“This was the challenge of “Blue Honey”, I couldn’t really find anything that would describe what I wanted to create,” she explains. “My loves are electronic music, pop and country, and with this track we tried to make a blend.”

On”Blue Honey”, Flood’s voice is inviting, and despite it being only her second official single, she already sounds extremely polished. Following the release of the track, Tone Deaf caught up with the multi-hyphenate as part of our Get to Know series to find out more about her life and music.

Georgia Flood’s “Blue Honey” is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

My mumma gave it to me, it’s my real name. I’m still thinking of changing it… stay tuned.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

“You’ll love the country stuff, the doof doof stuff… maybe not so much…”

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

“Cowboy” is about loneliness/finding the one, and it’s my love letter to cinema.

“Blue Honey” is about anxiety. The bittersweet, melancholic, high and low madness of it all.

What do you love about your hometown?

The natural magical beauty of it.

Career highlight so far?

Acting a scene where I died. And acting the scene where I came back to life.

Fave non-music hobby?

Fashion and researching fashion. And watching funny dog videos.

What’s on your dream rider?

An infrared sauna. DEFS.

Dream music collaboration?

Fred again…, Róisín Murphy, Taylor Swift.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

On a farm surrounded by so many animals and happy family.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

“My Heart Will Go On”. 100000%

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

When in the middle of a creative process, I was trying to intellectualise my creation, and my colleague said, “I don’t think it’s logical.” That really stayed with me. If a lyric might not make sense, [it] doesn’t mean it doesn’t sound or feel good.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Not sure… but I’m obsessed with dogs?