Fred Again.. is back.

Following the release of Secret Life, an ambient album co-created with his mentor Brian Eno, the acclaimed English producer has teamed up with Obongjayar for a new single, “i adore u”.

A highlight of Fred Again..’s recent Glastonbury set, “i adore u” is dedicated to the producer’s sister and samples heartfelt lyrics from his collaborator’s 2022 debut album, Some Nights I Dream of Doors.

The song was performed live by Fred Again.. and the Nigerian artist for the first time in Chicago last weekend. Before their Chicago duet, Fred Again.. posted a clip of him playing piano while Obongjayar performed the song.

“Finally got to sit in the room and hear this beautiful man sing these words right there. And it really felt magical. What a fuckin guy man,” he captioned the post.

Next month, Fred Again.. will get back to touring, performing four times at London’s Alexandra Palace, before heading to Europe and the US for a run of shows between September and November.

Earlier this year, he sensationally took over Australia, causing mayhem in both Sydney and Melbourne with surprise shows.

“When I first started releasing music like 3 years ago the country I saw in my DMs i think more than any other was Australia… So yeah I feel hugely indebted to Australia in every aspect of the music. Finally getting the chance to play here has been an absolute dream. And I cannot wait to come back!!” the producer gushed on social media after departing the country. He then played an instantly iconic headline show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden alongside Four Tet and Skrillex, revealing on Instagram just how the massive show came to be:

“when i played a rave in NY wit @fourtetkieran a couple months ago in a basement club, Kieran came up stairs at 3am or whenever it was. And goes ‘Ok Fred, this was good, but I’ve got an idea – you me and Sonny should play a rave, we should announce it the same we would a last minute pop up show. We should play back to back for 5 hours….. And it should be at madison square garden’… I said ok.”

Fred Again.. and Obongjayar’s “i adore u” is out now.