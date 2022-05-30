Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq has announced her eagerly-anticipated debut solo Melbourne show.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, the singer and guitarist will take to Brunswick Ballroom on Sydney Road alongside a huge eight-piece band. It comes after a last-minute cancellation stopped Maq’s Melbourne Music Week show from happening.

Maq will perform tracks from her solo album, Pleaser, as well as debut new songs for fans. She’ll be supported on the night by singer-songwriter Montgomery. Tickets for the Melbourne show are available here.

Before her Melbourne debut, Maq is set to play the Sydney Opera House for Vivid Live 2022 on Saturday, June 4th. It’s the musician’s long-awaited and twice-delayed solo debut at the iconic venue, following Camp Cope’s performances in 2017 and 2019. Tickets for her Vivid Live show can be found here.

After Brunswick Ballroom, Maq won’t have much time off: Camp Cope are heading on a North American tour throughout July and August. Beginning in Boston on July 8th, the trio will visit cities including New York City, Seattle, and Montreal before finishing in Los Angeles on August 3rd, supported by Lucy Dacus on several dates.

The tour is in support of the alternative rock trio’s acclaimed third studio album Running with the Hurricane, which was released on March 25th. The album reached number 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart and was just as well-received by critics.

In a 4/5 review, Kerrang! wrote “it’s music for the loveliest of golden summer evenings, but has a greater depth to it that reveals itself with more and more listens, as if it’s coming out of its own shell. And when it does, it’s nothing but wonderful.”

“Shifting away from the gnawing, emo-inflected power-pop of their first two albums, the Melbourne trio ask: Can softness be as invigorating as fury?” noted Pitchfork.

