Georgia Maq is back with new solo music.

The former Camp Cope frontperson has announced her new EP, God’s Favourite. The first single, “Pay Per View”, is out today and leans into stirring ballad territory.

“’Pay Per View’ was written when I first came to LA and I was slamming the apps going on dates trying to find the love of my life but just going home feeling like a microwaved battery,” she says. “Because dating in LA is hell.”

The single comes with a satirical accompanying video directed by Kristin Wellme. In it, Maq dons a shiny gold suit while handing out flyers for her “1000 Rats” side hustle on Rodeo Drive, with plenty of rats making an appearance. You can check it out below.

Now based in LA, the former Camp Cope frontperson is moving away from the bouncy electro-pop of her 2019 debut Pleaser in favour of something gentler. Inspired by Americana and folk, Maq says she’s “eschewing the drama of artificial production” to explore “softer, uncharted territories” in her sound.

Since leading one of Australia’s most beloved punk bands, Maq has steadily built a solo career, from Pleaser’s heartbreak-pop, to singles like “Joe Rogan”, “Tropical Lush Ice”, and “Someone Stranger” with Alice Ivy, plus a live EP recorded at the Sydney Opera House.

That release marked her solo debut at the venue, following Camp Cope’s performance there in 2019. The set featured an expansive range of songs, including “Big Embarrassing Heart” from Pleaser, the stand-alone release “Cold Summer”, and an enthralling cover of Regina Spektor’s “Samson.” The stripped-back performances let Maq’s vocals take centre stage.

On the live front, Maq is touring the US this month, supporting indie rock band Illuminati Hotties, along with headline shows in Philadelphia on June 23rd and New York on June 24th.

Georgia Maq’s “Pay Per View” is out now.