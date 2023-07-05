Ben Lee and Georgia Maq have joined together for to cover The Replacements.

The alternative pioneers released “Androgynous” all the way back in 1984, and it was firmly ahead of its time: the song detailed, positively, a romantic relationship between two gender non-conforming people, filled with hopeful lyrics.

“Now, something meets boy, and something meets girl / They both look the same / They’re overjoyed in this world / Same hair, revolution / Unisex, evolution / Tomorrow who’s gonna fuss,” Paul Westerberg bellowed over the piano ballad.

Almost four decades, during a time when people are still prone to making a “fuss”, Lee and Maq have shared their own rendition of “Androgynous”, swapping lines over a similarly pounding piano line. They’re not the first artists to cover the song, with Joan Jett, Crash Test Dummies and more previously taking it on.

“This classic song is a timeless reminder that life is a joy, and that we each have our own unique relationship to figuring out who we are,” Lee wrote on social media upon unveiling the song today, adding that it’s being released “in solidarity with all trans and non-binary people everywhere.”