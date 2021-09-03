Will Hyde has come a long way since he first burst onto the scene as one part of teenage electronic duo SŸDE.

After the group became finalists for triple j Unearthed High in 2017 and racked up 65 million streams collectively, Hyde struck out solo with the release of his debut EP with you in mind.

The Melbourne artist quickly garnered a loyal following thanks to his combination of polished pop production and powerful lyrics, and the latest single from his upcoming second EP is no exception.

Written alongside 2021 Grammy winner Mike Waters, ‘our neighbors.’ highlights the feelings of anxiety and self-doubt that can be felt throughout the breakdown of a relationship.

“I hope this song can comfort anyone that is feeling stuck in a relationship and lost with themselves because of it. You deserve to be happy so get out of that shit!” Hyde said.

To celebrate the recent release of ‘our neighbors.’, we had a chat with Will Hyde as part of our Get To Know series.

Check out ‘dark until september.’ by Will Hyde:

How did your artist name come about?

it’s my actual name :). i wanted my music to be authentic as possible & it felt like the most natural move to compliment that!

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

haha great question. i would describe it as left of centre pop. authentic pop music because it has a real message behind it. hopefully that would help her out hehe…

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

sure! ‘dark until september.’ is a single from my first EP – called with u in mind. i wrote it about looking myself in the mirror & realising that on the way to trying to find who i was i got lost. it was a wake-up call to remind myself of the person i want to be for myself & for others! i wrote when i was coming out of some very toxic relationships & it’s about my commitment to getting back on the right path.

‘boy.’ is the most recent song i have released – it is about growing up & realising that it is okay to change. in the song i talk about how the person i was may not appreciate the person i am today & that’s okay because change is a GREAT thing! it shows growth.

i have a new song dropping called ‘our neighbors.’ and i think it’s one of my best songs yet. i do a ‘flow’ verse (some people call it rap) & that felt really cool to stretch my style. i always want to be versatile as an artist and that song sets the tone for where i am planning to head! it’s out now!

What do you love about your hometown?

i love where i am from in Melbourne. people ask me where i spend my time & i literally love hanging around my neighbourhood when i’m home. i think that there’s a really chill vibe & everyone is just doing their thing. that’s probably the biggest difference when i compare it to a place like America.

Career highlight so far?

hmm, there’s been a lot. i played my first ever show when i was in a group to 20,000 people. that has to be up there. i worked with Matt Corby & that was a surreal thing for me. just seeing people come together to make something happen is always amazing. i feel grateful to be a part of the process.

Check out ‘boy.’ by Will Hyde:

Fave non-music hobby?

Beach volleyball or meditating for sure!

What’s on your dream rider?

it used to be Nandos! now i’m gluten-free & dairy-free lol. probably lots of fresh water, apples & spaghetti bolognese commissioned by my mum!

Dream music collaboration?

hmm. probably G-Eazy, Zayn, Jay Park, LEEBADA, and/or Bibi (from korea)!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

that’s another great question. i see myself releasing an album, hopefully just as happy & fulfilled as i am now, with a family. i want my Angel Army to have grown a lot because that means i would have helped some people on their own journey.. i want to be able to live off of music & not have to worry about money, i want to take care of my parents & sort them out. lastly, i would be talking about mental health and using my platform to share my vulnerability. reflecting on these goals, i feel happy that my goals are what i am actually doing right now. that’s a privilege to say.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Tokyo Drift – Teriyaki Boyz.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

‘your current situation is not your final destination…’ or ‘when you change the way you see things, the things you see change.’

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

oh, i have a good one for this. i eat tomato sauce with EVERYTHING! i eat it with my spaghetti bolognese, my steak. i have never met someone that does it like me. i just grew up doing that & it has stuck with me.

Check out ‘our neighbors.’ by Will Hyde: