Ash Kennedy made a big splash on the local Pop/R&B scene this year, so we caught up with her to see who this talented musician is.

I’m always surprised at the amount of talent coming out of Melbourne and latest artist to emerge from that gorgeous city is Ash Kennedy, a talented singer-songwriter whose soulful pop/R&B sound caught the attention of many folks.

After releasing her debut single ‘Point Of View’ back in May, Ash has now followed it up with ‘Chocolate In The Morning’, a gorgeous track that combines a love of food with a critique on negative diet cultures and body image issues.

So to figure out just who this talented singer-songwriter from Melbourne is, we had a chat with Ash as part of our popular Get To Know series.

How did your artist name come about?

I was born with it! Always been called Ash instead of “Ashleigh” and I tried stage names but they never fit well enough to stick with authenticity.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Honest, playful, cheeky, just like her!

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

I have two songs out in the big wide world. My debut ‘Point of View’ about getting with a friend and questioning if it should be more… (oops).

My newest, ‘Chocolate In The Morning’ about my sweet ‘iso’ love story and our food related adventures.

Check out ‘Point Of View’ by Ash Kennedy:

What do you love about your hometown?

I’m Melbourne through and through. The hustle and bustle of the city, the energy, the weather, the buskers & the opportunity to make anything happen.

Career highlight so far?

Performing at my first original gig and getting praised by our very special ‘Kaiit’ from the audience.

Fave non-music hobby?

Watching people falling over, or DIY Videos on YouTube.

What’s on your dream rider?

Italian marinated olives, Maltese bread, dukkah and oil, a fridge stocked with G and T mixes, and cinnamon scrolls for breakfast… AND dessert.

Dream music collaboration?

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, H.E.R, and Daniel Caesar.

Check out ‘Chocolate In The Morning:

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Doing what I am doing now, just hopefully for bigger audiences. I am living the dream.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Sometimes’ by Britney Spears.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

I can’t think of anything in particular, but I always try to treat people with kindness, practice patience and spread love inwards and outwards.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I am obsessed with watching skincare videos on YouTube, I don’t wanna know how many hours I spend in YouTube holes!