Rapper, producer, and independent label owner, Hancoq, has forged a place of his own in Australia’s hip hop scene. Great things are happening for the multi-hyphenate artist, so we got to know him a little better through one of our Get To Know chats.

Born in New Zealand, Hancoq first emerged on the music scene in 2018 with his debut song, ‘Out of My Mind’. He backed that up with his politically charged song, ‘Blackout’ and then dropped his debut EP, HVNCOQ – all in that same year.

Since then, the rapper has steadily become a Melbourne mainstay, as well as being a key figure amongst his peers, dedicating time to nurturing the talent of his peers on his own record label, Mirage Records in partnership with The Orchard.

Here’s your chance to get to know Hancoq, the latest artist to feature on our Get To Know series.

How did your artist name come about?

Well it’s kind of a strange story, me and my good friend Milan had a music video production company when I was 17 and I just started rapping. He shot a music video for me and I was going by the name, Gemini, which I thought was cool at the time but in hindsight not so much. He edited the first film clip and when it was uploaded he wrote Hancoq instead of Gemini, I was like whatever and it stuck. My actual name is Henoke so it works and I wasn’t fussed, pretty glad actually.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

My grandma only listens to ONEFOUR, but I played my single ‘Nonsense‘ to my grandpa and he just gave a confused look and a thumbs up.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Lucid’ is an introspective song about actually living your dreams and life not feeling real.

‘Nonsense’ is all about people talking behind your back even though shit isn’t that deep we could always talk everything out as human beings, no need for gossip.

‘Fruit’ is my kinda subtle NSFW joint.

‘Ego’ is my rap flex focused around getting my bag and making sure me and my family are good.

‘NBA’ is by Henny, my super rich rap star alter ego flexing his big money NSFW lifestyle and probably my favourite flows I’ve written on the project.

‘Lullaby’ was inspired by the goodbye song on this kids show I used to watch, The Bear In The Big Blue House. It’s just the perfect way for me to end a project moving into my next record with the beautiful vocals from Maya Hirasedo.

What do you love about your hometown?

Melbourne, well Footscray, to be more specific is the best place on the planet, the diversity makes me feel at home and almost like I’m not a minority.

Career highlight so far?

Releasing this record on my own label Mirage Records with my best friend and manager Cass, is probably my favourite moment so far. We’ve worked hard for two years getting everything off the ground and taking back owner ship, it feels incredible.

Fave non-music hobby?

Writing scripts since I’m a film student and playing 2K.

What’s on your dream rider?

A bottle of Hennesy, a bottle of 1982, a fruit and meat platter, and I recently discovered that I love dill pickles after 26 years of hating on them – so a bunch of them and an array of In-N-Out burgers.

Dream music collaboration?

T-PAIN! Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Roddy Rich, Ty Dolla $ign, Skepta, I AM DDB and Burna Boy.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself touring, writing, producing music and releasing a bunch of stuff for other myself and other artists on Mirage. Having at least written and directed a feature and/or a TV Show.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

American Boy by Estelle featuring Kanye West.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Two things: if your first two lines don’t hit no one will listen to the rest of the song. And make sure your second verse is harder than the first.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I guess my obsession for writing film and television, it might not be the biggest surprise but besides music I don’t really have that many other obsessions.