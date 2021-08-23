Australian pop artist Azure has been on a brave and deeply personal mission to revolutionise her pain and life experiences to bring about true change for women in music.

Establishing herself as an absolute force in the Australian pop scene, Azure’s music is not only loved here Down Under, but internationally too including in the US, France and the UK.

There’s no denying that vulnerability is one of the hardest things to tackle in life and Azure’s dedication to exploring that state of being through her music is one of her biggest driving forces.

For example, her single ‘ten days’ taps into a tumultuous chapter in her life in which she had left an abusive relationship.

On the single Azure said, “Releasing ‘ten days’ is the most terrifying thing I’ve ever done, more scary than going public with what happened to me… but, I’m hoping it’ll speak to someone out there and they will understand that their ‘ten days’ is not worth overlooking any amount of abuse.

We were lucky enough to chat to Azure as part of our Get To Know series.

How did your artist name come about?

My grandmother came up with my artist name ‘AZURE’. She insisted she thought I was mysterious and wanted it to have something to do with the weird colour of my eyes. Mostly, I think she just reached the same conclusion that I did which was that Ashley is boring as all heck and we needed to jazz it up some how. She picked AZURE and it stuck.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Rather than describe what my music is to my grandma I’ll write a short transcript of a recent conversation we had about a release of mine. “Ash, ‘What’s skiing in the bathroom stall’ mean?” “drugs, Ma.” “Oh, I see. why do you have to swear in every song? People don’t know you have such a beautiful vocabulary” “its just what felt right at the time, Ma.” “ When will you write a song about happiness, something that isn’t so dark and sad?” “Probably never, Ma.”

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘ten days’ is my most recent release. This song is soul-crushingly vulnerable for me because it followed me coming forward publicly about my sexual assault in the music industry, telling my story. The song is about hanging on to the memory of this one period of time, when things were ‘good’ in a toxic relationship. I protected sexual assault enablers, abusers, even my own rapist because I was so terrified of facing what happened.

Sonically I think Conan Gray influenced me hugely in this song; I’m just a massive fan of his song writing. Obviously, the mother of all heartbreak ballads, Taylor Swift, influences everything I do.

By releasing this song I hoped it would speak to at least one person out there, letting them know that whatever their ‘ten days’ is, it’s not worth overlooking any amount of abuse.

On ‘Famous’ I just wanted to make a sarcastic, condescending bop that shines a light on the chauvinistic nature of the music industry. The story behind ‘Famous’ came about when I decided that if I had to talk to/tolerate/ associate with another misogynistic, emotionally/mentally and physically abusive, entitled, disrespectful, clout-chasing, disgusting, delusional, and cowardly male in the music industry I was going to peel off my own skin and feed myself to a bear.

Sonically, however, I think Conan Gray influenced me a lot in this song (again), I’ve listened to Kid Krow a million times. I also listen to a lot of Tove Lo and Tate McRae, maybe that influenced the vocal delivery.

What do you love about your hometown?

My hometown is Tweed Heads, the southern end of the Gold Coast. I love the restaurants back home, because I’m the least adventurous eater ever, I feel safe when I eat at them. I know what I like. I love how it feels like a time capsule; every time I go back I feel like the changes to the places, people and their lives are so minute.

No one leaves. Everyone marries their high school sweetheart. That kind of settled, content feel; I don’t have that. Im never satisfied. Being home is comforting at first but then I hit the three day mark and I want to peel my skin off.

Career highlight so far?

A career highlight for me would be having my song ‘Bad’ played on Home and Away last September. That was totally surreal. Watching two people pash to my song is something I can tick off my bucket list. I give it 11/10. Also recently being played on Ash London Live and hear her words of support for my journey and story was a huge moment for me.

Fave non-music hobby?

My absolute fave non music hobby is reading. I’m the most avid reader I know. Since I was crazy young, like five years old, I would read obsessively. Anything I could get my hands one I would devour it in such a short amount of time. Im still the same now.

What’s on your dream rider?

My dream rider is going to be so boring and so simple I swear I don’t even deserve to answer this question. Although I love a drink, darl, I can’t drink before I sing. One little vodka soda and my pitch is toast. I don’t know why, I’ve just always been that way. So as much as I’d want to have 350 margaritas and a cheese board, I would just have water, tea and somebody’s cat. Doesn’t matter whose cat. Just somebody’s cat I can cuddle.

Dream music collaboration?

Dream music collaboration changes honestly daily, I’m so in awe of the talent in our industry. That sounds sucky-uppy but that’s the honest truth. Internationally I’d love to collab with Machine Gun Kelly or Yungblud.

In the Aussie market I would just like to stand in the same room as The Veronicas. We don’t even need to collab, just if they spoke to me I’d die. ‘The Secret Life Of…’ was my first ever CD I owned. I was nine, I think. Their show in Brisbane was my first-ever concert. Big Veronicas fan here.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I don’t want to set a limit on where I’ll be in 10 years, I hate saying where I see myself because it feels like I’m putting a lid on my potential. I want to be touring and playing shows every minute of my life. I want to travel the world and hug fans. I want to be in love with everything in my life. Something like that.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Karaoke is so funny to me; If I go with a bunch of my artist friends it’s a blast because everyone has understood the assignment if you know what I mean. But, If I go with my friends that aren’t musical at all, I always feel like the weird dancing monkey in the corner not wanting to try too hard and look like a douchebag. I somehow always find my way to High School Musical though, no matter the setting.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

The best advice I ever received was “Be so good they can’t ignore you.” I don’t know why it stuck with me but it motivates me. Someone told me that when I was 15.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I think after listening to my music you would never guess I have an unhealthy obsession with the show ‘Dance Moms’. But it is prevalent in my life. I am not ashamed.

Stream ‘ten days’ by Azure below: