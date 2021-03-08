Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Whether you’ve been a fan of Charley for a little while now, or you’re a bit late to the party, we’ll all be able to agree on the fact that she’s killing the pop game.

Born in Sydney, Charley thrived on a combination of starring in local musicals and listening to Kelly Clarkson and The Veronicas CDs on her disc-man as she grew up. Following her passion, she’s since collaborated with Aussie pop mainstays including Xavier Dunn, CXLOE and Carla Wehbe.

Now it’s time for her blissful vocals to take centre stage with her debut release, ‘Hard For Me, which according to Charley has been “a long time coming”.

Having also self-written the direction for the single’s official music video, in addition to self-designing the Clueless-inspired vibe, we’re given an insight into the colourful, sassy world of Charley.

While the video might take cues from an ultimate cult classic like Clueless, it’s clear that as an artist, she’s making waves on her own. As part of our Get To Know series, we chatted to Charley and found out some pretty cool things.

How did your artist name come about?

My parents were going to name me Charley if I was a boy, and I’ve always wanted to change my name to be unisex! So after two years of trying out different names, I remembered that they were going to call me Charley so it felt right.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would say, its what all the cool kids are listening to!

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Hard For Me’ is about the first phase of falling in love with someone. The honeymoon phase. Where you are so obsessed with someone that no matter where you are you can’t help but imagine them naked. Its all about falling hard and fast in love, and not being able to do anything about it.

What do you love about your hometown?

I’m from the Gold Coast, and when I used to live there, I used to hate the beach and now it’s one of my favourite things. I definitely took it for granted and miss also not paying parking!! And OF COURSE my family and friends. Oh and the best açai bowls are at Helen’s in Burleigh!!!!

Career highlight so far?

Signing with EMI was a huge career highlight as well as meeting my manager. Although, releasing my debut single ‘Hard For Me’ has to be my greatest achievement so far.

Fave non-music hobby?

Decorating my house with whatever money I have leftover lol.

What’s on your dream rider?

A crate of puppies, Julia Michaels, and jalapeño lentil chips.

Dream music collaboration?

Julia Michaels, Marren Morris and Troye Sivan.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A successful musician, living in America, touring my new music.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Since You’ve Been Gone’ by Kelly Clarkson.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Keep going.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I have to crack every part of my body multiple times a day or else I can’t function.

Watch the ‘Hard For Me’ music video by Charley.