From being homeless to appearing on a billboard in London, Cian Ducrot’s life has taken a dramatic turn in the past few years. The 23-year-old pop star hit the big time when he was signed to the label that discovered Billie Eilish, Dark Room Recordings, and his music career has been fast tracked ever since.

Posing in front of the above mentioned billboard advertising his new single, ‘Not Usually Like This’ Ducrot told his 624,000 followers on TikTok: “Considering I was homeless a year ago, this is pretty insane.”

“In February of last year I was sleeping on people’s couches. I had about £500 to my name,” Ducrot elaborated in an interview with Irish Examiner . “It was tough. But I always saw the bright side. That’s what drew me to LA. I had no money. I had nothing going for me in my career. I didn’t have a label. But I felt something was in the air. Something was coming.”

‘Not Usually Like This’ has racked up over a million streams on Spotify since its release on Friday, 5th February, 2021 and is the song is about losing his partner to another man. Reflecting on the track, Durcot said, “Not Usually Like This was the first time that I really dug into my past and was able to go to a place and write a song about something that I previously wouldn’t have been able to put into words. It was both difficult and easy, but I learned a lot from writing this song.”

We caught on with the bright up-and-comer for a chat as part of our Get To Know series.

How did your artist name come about?

My mother gave it to me.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

“Mamie! It’s classic!! I think you’ll love it!”

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

I really prefer to let the listener decide for themselves. There are stories there that are mine and that are others but once the music is out, it’s not my story anymore!

What do you love about your hometown?

I love the live music scene in Cork, Ireland. Ireland has a really amazing music culture and it’s special to be able to walk down a main road and hear live music in every bar and pub.

Career highlight so far?

Singing a record deal. And a publishing deal. Also, being on a BILLBOARD!!

Fave non-music hobby?

Skateboarding, even though it’s very bad for my back.

What’s on your dream rider?

I’ve never been good at this question.. It would be sushi, coffee, lemon water, paprika crisps, a piano and a guitar. Also, my own bathroom so I can poop peacefully and, if I can be ridiculous, maybe a bed.

Dream music collaboration?

John Mayer, Coldplay, Adele, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully ten or more Grammys deep, on top of the billboards, selling out another world tour or enjoying my success and hard work and taking a year off to travel and be with my family.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Anything Tenacious D.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Assume no one wants to work with you unless they’re biting your hand off. Do your own thing and focus on yourself, if people want to be part of your journey then they will hop onboard but don’t lose focus or sight of what you’re doing.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Food! I love food so much, it makes me happy! Oh and the SUN! I’m obsessed, I just love it and need it. It makes me ecstatic!

Watch ‘Not Usually Like This’ by Cian Ducrot: