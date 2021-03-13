Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

These days electronic acts are a dime a dozen, but Melbourne based duo LEFKADA have not only differentiated themselves with the combination of their bass driven synth stabs and magnetic vocals, but also with their lyrical commentary on influencers and social media.

The musical duo consists of Tim Cox & Selene Messinis who have steadily made a name for themselves over the past couple of years, crafting a new space in electronic music.

Perhaps their most intriguing release to date is their latest single ‘The Curator’ which dropped on Friday, 26th February. The songs lyrics are a satirical commentary on influencers and the vapid effect social media has had on the world.

Detailing their inspiration behind ‘The Curator’, LEFKADA share, “‘The Curator’ is inspired by our fascination with “influencers”; we’re always wondering what their lives are truly like behind the veil of social media. Online, they meticulously curate their personal brand and image, so that their lives appear in perfect snapshot moments, which are usually never as perfect as they seem…”

In an exclusive chat with us, the pioneering duo have opened up on their inspiration and shared some tidbits about their personal and professional lives as part of our popular Get To Know series.

Check out ‘The Curator’ by LEFKADA:

How did your artist name come about?

LEFKADA is the Greek island where Selene’s dad is from, and also Selene’s favourite place in the world; but it was actually Tim’s idea to call us LEFKADA!

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

We make bouncy pop music that can be enjoyed by people who like to dance and are interested in political/social issues in our lyrics.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

– ‘The Curator’ (latest single!) is a satirical commentary on social media and the ways people manipulate their online presence to appear in a certain way.

– ‘Ella’s Flowers’ is a slow-burner house tune. It’s about a close friendship that slowly drifts apart, and the title stems from some flowers I received from Ella Fitzgerald’s house.



What do you love about your hometown?

We love Melbourne because people are generally friendly, down-to-earth and empathetic; and there is a nice community focus. And, of course, we have the best music scene and the best food scene in Australia!

Career highlight so far?

Tim: Performing at SXSW in Texas.

Selene: Touring and composing for Circus Oz

Fave non-music hobby?

Tim: Gaming/Cooking

Selene: Cooking/eating/anything food related!

What’s on your dream rider?

It would have: Silver Patron Tequila, craft beers, Grey Goose vodka, pasta, vegan fried chicken, sashimi, grapes and a cheese platter! Plus a Nintendo 64 with Mario Kart.

Dream music collaboration?

Jacob Collier – he is an absolute genius.



Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

We would be hopefully playing festivals around the globe; looking out onto thousands of dancing/singing fans!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Tim: Nope, I try to avoid karaoke at all costs!

Selene: This would be the most hectic karaoke of all time if they had this song, but ‘Something’ by Snarky Puppy feat. Lalah Hathaway…

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Aspire to inspire before you expire

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Musical obsession? Probably that we love jazz and prog-metal like Animals as Leaders haha!

Check out ‘Ella’s Flowers’ by LEFKADA: