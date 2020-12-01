Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

With his single ‘Same Old Love’ marking a Gen Z artist to be reckoned with, we thought it was a great time to get to know Finn Askew better.

Finn Askew doesn’t come from London or Manchester; he hails from a sleepy market town in the English countryside, proving that remarkable talent can flourish in the most unexpected places.

The precocious talent – aged just 19 – has a soulful croon that is tailor-made for tales of love and busy urban life, like Ed Sheeran with attitude.

Askew eschewed conventional methods, growing tired of the structure of guitar lessons, going on to experiment alone with the instrument.

It’s why his sound is raw and real. He’s one of this generation’s post-genre artists, his tracks exploring everything from emo rap to downtempo R&B to addictive rock. There is something of Post Malone’s whiskey-soaked hue in his voice, with production as smooth as Rex Orange County.

His latest single, ‘Same Old Love’, is taken from his forthcoming debut EP, Peach, set for release in 2021.

Of ‘Same Old Love’, Finn Askew shared: ‘Same Old Love’ is super unique I feel (and) experiments with a lot of sounds. I love the fact that the overall sound of the song is happy but the meaning is actually pretty sad, a kinda audio oxymoron.”

His songs discuss typical teenage stories of love and angst and the EP should expand on the quality of ‘Same Old Love’. Speaking on his debut project, Askew says that he “wanted to create an EP that showed how creative I really am. I’m a kid from a small countryside town where there is no music scene at all but I’ve had so many musical influences from my mad diverse music taste.

It’s been sick having no one to tell me what direction to take, I’ve just been left to my own device and I’m beyond thankful for that, it’s why my sound is so real. I wanted this EP to really capture me as an artist and what I can do. I can’t be put into one genre and that’s beauty of it.”

We had a chat with Askew as part of our popular Get To Know series to understand more about his young career and musical influences.

How did your artist name come about?

Well it came about on the day I was born, parents hooked me up with it.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would say it’s lovely and definitely not full of swear words.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Peach’ – the youth and teenage romance.

‘Same Old Love’ – really just about the bad same old love from a girl, self-explanatory I know.

‘Nicotine’ – surprisingly not about cigarettes

What do you love about your hometown?

I love the fact I’m in the countryside, there’s just this sense of freshness and freedom you can’t get anywhere else.

Career highlight so far?

Probably travelling to L.A. to do music. It just hit that my music was actually taking me around the world.

Fave non-music hobby?

It would definitely have to be gaming! Fifa and Call of Duty is what I love for.

What’s on your dream rider?

A fresh pair of Air Force 1’s and a chupa cup grape, the best drink of all time.

Dream music collaboration?

FRANK OCEAN.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I mean that’s a sticky one. A lot can happen in that length of time. I don’t even know what’s gonna come tomorrow but for sure in 10 years I’m going to be at the top of my music career and living so lavish!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Sheck Wes – ‘Mo Bamba’.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

‘Be yourself and don’t care about what people think.’

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Music is my main obsession but my second obsession that people wouldn’t guess is fashion. I love clothes. I’m currently in my room writing this, just looked around and damn I need to sell some because I’m really running out of space to even live comfortably.