Sydney trio GAUCI have unveiled their latest single ‘Heartbeat’, a shimmering, playful, synth-pop-indebted ditty.

Since their debut single ‘Hurry’ in 2016, the trio — consisting of siblings Antonia and David Gauci and Felix Lush — have won over our hearts after releasing fizzy banger after banger. ‘Heartbeat’ sees the band at their most uncompromisingly charming.

It’s the kind of song that begs you to transform your room into a glittering nightclub and lose yourself under the sparkle of an imaginary disco ball.

“Heartbeat is about those intimate moments of exchanged whispers before confessing your unconditional love,” explain GAUCI. “It’s the feeling of being in a packed room unable to pay attention to anyone except the person you want to leave with.”

The track arrives with a striking visualiser directed by Tom Vanderzeil and Ana Gabrielle.

To celebrate the release of ‘Heartbeat’ we shot GAUCI through a few burning Get To Know questions. Pop on the track below, see what they had to say for themselves and throw yourself a party for one.

Check out ‘Heartbeat’ by GAUCI:

How did your artist name come about?

Felix: It’s Antonia and David’s last name, they were literally born with it.

Antonia: We did have to ask our Dad for permission to use it though

Felix: I feel every group always dreads picking a name but it was easy for us! How could we turn up an opportunity to use a last name like GAUCI?

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Felix: I’m not sure my grandma would entirely understand that what we play is music

David: You know Elvis? Yeah it’s not like that at all sorry

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Felix: ‘Heartbeat’ is our latest single, a bit a bop about dark clubs and intimate moments.

We released ‘To Save A Moment’ early this year before the world went into chaos haha. It seems somewhat fitting as it’s a song about being at the end of your tether and trying to figure out what comes after the end of a significant moment in your life

David: ‘Paradise’ is a song about those first moments of the day, still and quietly ever-present, but not yet formed as daily anxieties. It’s about subtly steering yourself into thoughts of a utopia at the break of dawn, before life settles in the dust. A certain ‘paradise’ as you will…

What do you love about your hometown?

Felix: Sydney seems to always get a bit of a rough deal but it manages to always stay afloat due to a bunch of talented and driven people who don’t take no for an answer!

David: Without Sydney, I wouldn’t be where I am today. It’s always been such a vibrant environment for creativity for me and I owe it so much, so I guess I’d have to say I love it for being itself. I wouldn’t have met any of the people I know today (especially Felix – who I met at a pub on my 20th birthday), and been given the opportunities that we’ve all fallen into over the years.

Career highlight so far?

Antonia: Touring with Hatchie and being nominated for Best Live Act in the FBI SMAC Awards

Felix: Playing with G Flip

Antonia: Yeah watching Kram and G Flip

David: Touring with my two best friends! Definitely seeing airports, cheap hotels, tent floors and pubs all around the country with these two, through thick and thin (and never short of a dose of sibling intensity) has been the career highlight for me.

Fave non-music hobby?

Felix: Cooking!

David: Eating Felix’s cooking! Recently taken up reading again after a long hiatus from self-education haha

What’s on your dream rider?

Felix: Cash on arrival. San Pellegrino. 3x Bottles of Grey Goose

David: Chips and dips and a cold case of beer. I like little sandwiches too, but not disappointed if they’re not there. Oh and cheese platters.

Dream music collaboration?

Antonia: Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, The 1975, Phoebe Bridgers

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Felix: Sitting by the pool sipping piña coladas in my multi-million dollar house paid for by the royalties from this upcoming EP

David: In a huge studio altogether posing for silly photos in front of the huge mixing console that we most likely will never use just like we did on day one.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Felix: David and I do a pretty killer duet of ‘Don’t You Want Me’ by The Human League

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Felix: Less is more!!

David: Make friends with everyone and really try to remember everyone’s names, even when you don’t!

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

David: We all secretly love indie rock. Some of us are not so secret…/Facebook marketplace addict