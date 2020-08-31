If you’re across the world of electronic music, then the chances are good that GEM is already on your list as one of your favourite Aussie artists.

Born in Australia, but usually based in Los Angeles, GEM is no stranger to widespread acclaim. Why, Showbiz Magazine labelled her as one of the top five female producers in the world to watch, and the Grammy NEXT program cited her as one of the top emerging producers for 2020-2021. Needless to say, GEM is on track for a big year.

Of course, there’s a chance that her year might have been even bigger had a global pandemic not put things on hold. Having been visiting Australia for a performance at the Melbourne Grand Prix when things really kicked off, GEM decided it would be safer to stick around until a semblance of normalcy begins to reappear.

As it turns out, this period spent back home has resulted in a bit of unbridled creativity, with GEM sharing ‘Malibu’ just one month ago. The first taste of an upcoming EP of original material, it’s a nostalgic, meditative electro track that features warm synths and ’80s-era percussion, and is arguably one of the most immersive tunes you’ll hear for some time.

With a new track called ‘Letting Go’ hitting YouTube earlier this month, and with big things on the horizon, we caught up with GEM to learn a little more about the artist behind the art, and to reflect a bit on her already-storied career.

Check out ‘Malibu’ by GEM:

How did your artist name come about?

GEM, is my real name. I wonder if my parents thought about giving me a name that was stage appropriate? [Laughs]

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would say Nan, come on.. You know this! [Laughs] Chilled out, easy listening tunes that make you feel good.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Letting Go’: A YouTube only release that came out on Friday, August 21st, it is created with the intention of releasing toxic thoughts. A way to remove what no longer serves you to the universe and realign your spirit.

‘If Im Honest’: Is my upcoming single slated for release in September. It is about a moment when you’re hoping your partner will take the next move but they are being a little too cautious and you’re left feeling like, “Come on, let’s do this.”

What do you love about your hometown?

I love that it is where my grandparents are. I go running home to nan and pop quite regularly. They offer stimulating conversation and great snacks, the pantry is always full :-). I like chatting music with my pop. He is an avid listener of lyrics and is always recommending a new singer/songwriter to me.

Career highlight so far?

Being named in the top five female producers, to even be on the same page as Linda Perry blows my mind. I still think, “Can this be right?”

Fave non-music hobby?

Fun road trips. I am always up for an adventure. I really like exploring. I think it’s something I used to do in my childhood with my mum and brother so it takes me back to that time. Finding new little country towns with bespoke little gift shops and dirt roads where you’ve no idea where they’ll lead you. I get lost in that.

Check out ‘Letting Go’ by GEM:

What’s on your dream rider?

Snacks, alllllwaaaays snacks! My best friend backstage dancing along, great snacks, good sounding monitors to get a vibe happening, and a rose quartz crystal.

Dream music collaboration?

I’ve so many… I would love to have Miguel sing on one of my tracks. A DJ collab with Shallou would also be beautiful.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I am really struggling to think even two weeks in advance right now with these current conditions. BUT, playing along… I hope to produce music forever. I cannot wait to extend the artists I am working with and continue to develop my style.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘I Just Cant Wait To Be King’ from The Lion King. This song makes me endlessly happy.

What’s on the cards for the future?

First original EP release this year is the biggie. I also have some fun digital gigs that are about to be announced too.

Check out GEM on Spotify: