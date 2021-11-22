3X Grammy-nominated producer Mont Duamel recently released his new single, ‘King Without a Crown’.

Melancholic strings dovetail nicely with Duamel’s emotive and high-pitched vocals, capturing the intensity of yearning for a lost relationship.

“It’s about a realization that you’ve taken too much from a relationship with someone without consideration of their feelings,” Mont Duamel – real name Mathieu Jomphe Lepine – explained. “And in doing so you’ve damaged yourself a lot more along the way.”

‘King Without a Crown’ is the latest taste from Duamel’s forthcoming EP, following ‘Young’ and ‘Sunshine/New Light’.

The Mont Duamel moniker was born out of necessity last year, a way for Lepine to dig deep into his own music and explore sonically without boundaries.

Already a renowned writer and producer in the pop world, he’s worked with superstars such as Madonna, Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, and Ariana Grande.

As Mont Duamel though, it’s all about Lepine himself, and it’s paying off so far. We caught up with the musician as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

‘King Without a Crown’ is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

Duhamel is a small town outside of Montreal where my dad has a cabin and I’ve spent a lot of time there since I was young.

What do you love about your hometown?

I like how creative the city is, there are all kinds of people making art in different fields and It’s inspiring to see it all.

Career highlight so far?

Spending 3 weeks in the studio with Madonna helping finish her album was pretty memorable.

Fave non-music hobby?

Messing around in Photoshop making all kinds of visual art. If I wasn’t making music I would probably be doing this full time.

Dream music collaboration?

Pink Floyd, Iamamiwhoiami, Bon Iver.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Making a jazz fusion album in a cabin in the woods with a glass of wine in hand.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Walkin’ On The Sun’ by Smash Mouth.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

As cliche as it sounds, just do you and bet on yourself.