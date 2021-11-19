Today saw the release of Breakfast With Ella, the new EP from New Zealand electronic duo SACHI.

The six-track EP completes their trilogy series, following 2016’s debut Lunch With Bianca and 2019’s Nights With Ruby.

The duo – Will Thomas and Nick Chrisp – work their way through numerous genres on the EP, from anthemic disco house to glimmering pop.

Mainly created remotely during New Zealand’s COVID-19 lockdown, it’s why Breakfast With Ella burns with yearning for the live music scene the duo were so craving at the time. The EP also contains intense introspection about coming-of-age during an unprecedented global pandemic.

The songs might be uptempo and bright but they also prioritise emotional connection, supporting loved ones, and checking in on your mental health. "Each project has been a constant evolution of our sound and the SACHI project," Will explained. "So much has changed since we released our first EP, it's been such an amazing journey. For us, each character (Bianca, Ruby, Ella) are all characters the listener can interpret into their own lives." "I found myself reflecting on the community our band has cultivated and how the cornerstone of that community is that physical connection and gathering, and how we could pay homage to that in the EP," Nick added. "Songs that were about dreams and memories turned into songs about yearning for different times, or being supportive to a loved one."

It might be the end of an era for SACHI but it also signals the start of an exciting new chapter for the pair as they continue to experiment and evolve.

To mark the release of Breakfast With Ella, we caught up with Will and Nick as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about their life and music. Breakfast With Ella is available to stream now. How did your artist name come about?

Nick and Will: There’s a Japanese organisational system that was adopted into New Zealand medical practice in the early 2000s, in order to name and categorise moles, whereby they store and label removed moles after the fact in order to conduct tests and other requirements.

There are 26 names in alphabetical order that get constantly cycled (there has never been more than 20 moles stored in a New Zealand hospital at any given time since the adoption of this system).

Will had a mole removed around the time that we were finishing our first collection of songs, and we needed a band name. He mentioned that his mole was labelled ‘Sachi’ and it stuck.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Nick: Something to dance to.

Will:Nothing like Frank Sinatra.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Will: I am so proud of this EP! It’s come together over a very weird time in the world, and I think we have been able to capture some of that emotion. My fave is ‘Lift Off’, I think the production on that is really fun. Can’t wait to play that one live.

Nick: We started writing this EP before the pandemic hit, and we finished it this year. Many of the song’s sentiments evolved to how we were feeling in the midst of it. ‘Take Me Back’ started as an idea about the memories and dreams, and not being able to tell the difference between the two, and turned into this song about longing for an easier past.

Then there’s songs like ‘Down On Your Luck’ and ‘Falling Backwards’ that explore love and vulnerability. ‘Lift Off’ is one of my favourites, on that one we tried to capture the ethereal nature of escapism and pleasure.

What do you love about your hometown?

Nick: The proximity to the ocean! There’s a lot of great food in Auckland, too. Cielito Lindo and Xi’an Food Bar are current favourites.

Will: The beaches! I have a lot of fond memories of hanging with friends at the beach over summer and listening to music.

Career highlight so far?

Nick: Our time living in and touring America.

Will: We played a show in New York at the Bowery Ballroom. We had a bunch of Kiwi mates in the crowd and it was just awesome.

Fave non-music hobby?

Nick: Sleeping on the beach or hiking, watching films.

Will: Exercise! Love stretching the legs.

What’s on your dream rider?

Nick: One of those air tunnels that you can skydive in.

Will: A wood fired pizza oven with a bunch of toppings so we can make our own pizzas.

Dream music collaboration?

Will: Daammmmm, I think right now it would be Rüfüs Du Sol. Ive been blasting that new record.

Nick: Paul McCartney or Björk.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Will: Happy, healthy, and selling out arenas.

Nick: Naples, Italy drinking beer and eating bread, cheese, and cured meats.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Nick: ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Will: ‘I Miss You’ by Blink-182

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Nick: A favourite artist of mine once said that every layer of a song should sound great on it’s own, which I’ve been thinking about a lot recently.

Will: It’s ok to have a day and do nothing at all. I always feel like I need to be busy the whole time. But sometimes just chilling is so nice.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Nick: I have a deep affinity for gabber, happy hardcore, and yoga.

Will: I’m completely obsessed about F1, specifically Daniel Ricciardo.