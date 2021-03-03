Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Sydney four-piece Highline recently unveiled their latest single, ‘Staying Sane’, a glimmering slice of indie rock that explores weird, murky post-breakup love.

“‘Staying Sane’ was written after a relationship of mine fell through,” explains frontman Sam Rigney of the track. “It touches on the subject of the post-relationship conversations we had, and the push and pull games that were being played.”

He continues, “It’s about caring for someone despite the relationship being over, and having to be selfish in a way, and take care of yourself instead of continuing to support that someone you loved/love.”

“I was a bit of a wreck when we wrote this song and I think a lot of people can relate to what I was feeling at the time.”

It’s a sleek, tight little rock number that’s infused with truly delightful bursts of pop. To celebrate the release of ‘Staying Sane’, we asked Highline a bunch of burning Get To Know questions. Pop on the track below and check out what they had to say.

Check out ‘Staying Sane’ by Highline:

How did your artist name come about?

We went through a few different embarrassing names in our first open mic night shows. To be honest, we just ran with Highline because it was the one we all hated the least. It’s definitely grown on us as we’ve gone on.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Like The Beatles… but only the bad stuff.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about

In the past, we’ve written a lot about relationships and rough breakups, and we feel like Staying Sane helps us wrap up this trend in a mature sense. Moving forward, we’re branching out to some other concepts that have really interested us of late.

‘Chasing Heaven’, our next single, touches on the idea of a dependency on vice, and how chasing the pleasures of that vice can also make you sort of ‘chase your grave’.

On the other end of the spectrum, ‘Call Out’, on the next EP, is really just about a dickhead at the pub.

What do you love about your hometown?

Sydney is probably one of the most livable and beautiful cities there is. The harbour and beaches are pretty special. We’ve also had a lot of luck playing in some brilliant small live venues around here, and those places are perhaps the only reason we are somewhat on the scene.

Career highlight so far?

Playing a sold-out Lansdowne show at the beginning of 2020 was pretty special for all of us.

Fave non-music hobby?

Finska

What’s on your dream rider?

Curly Wurlys and Diet Coke

Dream music collaboration?

Not too sure about this one. Having a prolific producer turn some of our ideas into songs would be an amazing experience, maybe Brian Eno.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

The dream would just to still be playing together. Overseas shows have always been a goal of ours.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Supersonic’ – Oasis