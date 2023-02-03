Blonde Revolver are the type of quality Melbourne punk band the city snorts out a remarkable rate.

Comprised of six musicians gathered from across the local music scene – members of the equally excellent Body Maintenance, Carpet Burn, Delivery, Future Suck and Gutter Girls all feature – the six-piece released their debut album today, and it’s proof that punk rock is as incandescent as ever in the early months of 2023.

Wonderfully named Good Girls Go To Heaven, Bad Girls Go Everywhere, Blonde Revolver’s debut doesn’t just leave the attitude in the title: they are all ferocious energy and impassioned words across these 12 songs.

There’s a vigorous vision to what they’re doing, with the album whizzing by at an unceasing pace. Underneath the rollicking rhythm are tales of post-lockdown life, of finding friendship, discovering love and lousy partners, battling mental health, and much, much more.

You can catch Blonde Revolver live – where punk rock like this deserves to be heard – at Northcote Social Club on Saturday, February 18th for their album launch show. With stellar support from Screensaver, Shove and Silva, it’s not to be missed (more information here).

Read Tone Deaf‘s chat with all six Blonde Revolver members below, which features love for Buffy, Kylie, and even footy.

Blonde Revolver’s Good Girls Go To Heaven, Bad Girls Go Everywhere is out now via Rack Off Records.

How did your artist name come about?

Emma: The band originated at the pub when Grace, Zoe, Bec and Iso joked about starting a band and calling it Blondie but didn’t want to be sued by Debbie Harry. The name Revulva was also thrown around a bit since not all of us are blonde. Then the two names were pushed together and Blonde Revolver has sort of stuck since.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Bec: It’s called rock and roll grandma!

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Zoe: One of my favourite songs on the record is called ‘War Paint’- it’s a little tribute song to my childhood about sneaking into my mum’s make-up drawer and making an absolute mess of my face. I remember putting on her red lipstick and pink blush, and I’d sing and dance in front of a mirror for hours listening to whatever my mum had playing downstairs (usually George Michael). I suppose I do the same thing now. Habits die hard.

Another one of my favourites is ‘Raise the Stakes’. We play the Buffy theme song into this, so it makes sense that this song is about vampires – but more of the emotional kind that are very good at occupying your energy and thoughts. This song was very fun to write, mixing vampire clichés and playing around with rhyming words. I cannot wait to play it live!

What do you love about your hometown?

Kayley: It was not great, that’s why I left. Brampton, Ontario – the hometown of Michael Cera and me.

Career highlight so far?

Grace: It sounds a little lame but honestly just being able to play in a band with a bunch of my best friends. I think a lot of us spent so many years just going to shows and never thinking we’d get a chance to actually play them, so it’s super cool being able to do it together and get to put on shows with bands we’d normally fork out a bunch of money to go see on the regular. I’ve loved playing a couple of festivals over the last year and playing at The Forum with Private Function was super special. More venues should have dressing rooms with mirror lights.

Fave non-music hobby?

Emma: I think I can safely speak for everyone when I say FOOTY. Grace and I play for the Lomond Barracudas, which is a mixed-pub footy team and just the greatest community of people you’ll ever meet. Also there truly is nothing better than going and watching the AFLW with ya mates. Go tigs <3

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Bec: For the band Vodka Cruisers? For me, reality TV.

Grace: Country music.

Iso: Irish Dancing.

Emma: Being a doctor.

Kayley: Ty Segall.

What’s on your dream rider?

Iso: Kylie Minogue saying she’s proud of us and a never-ending supply of watermelon cruisers.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Zoe: Good lord I don’t know but if I’ve got my BR gals with me I’ll be there with bells on!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Iso: ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ – Smashing Pumpkins

Grace: ‘You’re So Vain’ – Carly Simon or Nancy Sinatra’s ‘Boots’

Emma: ‘I’m Outta Love’ – Anastacia

Kayley: ‘One After 909’ – The Beatles

Zoe: ‘Poison’ – Alice Cooper

Bec: ‘Take Me Out – Franz Ferdinand