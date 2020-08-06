It was just a week ago that the music world was formally introduced to Montana Sharp – a Melbourne muso who is soon to become a household name.

Sharing her debut single ‘Greenhouse’, Sharp undoubtedly knocked it out of the park with her first shot, delivering a tune that is as powerful as it is mesmerising.

A track that feels as though it’s ready-made for a Eurovision campaign, it’s hard not to draw comparisons to the likes of Kate Miller-Heidke, Katie Noonan, or even the likes of Radiohead thanks to the powerful effect this track has on the listener.

A fusion of astounding theatrical pop, ‘Greenhouse’ serves as the first taster of Sharp’s forthcoming EP, which is on track to be released later in the year.

To celebrate the arrival of ‘Greenhouse’, and Sharp onto the music scene, we had a chat with the talented artist to learn a little more about who she is, and what’s to come.

Check out ‘Greenhouse’ by Montana Sharp:

How did your artist name come about?

When a mummy and a daddy love each other very much…

This is my real name! Can show you my birth certificate if you like. Sharp was originally Schwartz, but my great grandparents changed it to Sharp when they immigrated during WW2. My parents just liked the name Montana – other options were Sapphire, Sasha, Savannah, but I’m glad they went with Montana because Sasha Sharp is a bit of a mouthful.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Nana, I’m so sorry that I haven’t become a doctor or a lawyer, but I am writing some very epic cinematic music that you could put on a soundtrack, or listen to if you want to stare out the window and pretend you’re in a period drama.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Greenhouse’ is about retreating to a default survival state. Obviously that looks different for everyone, but for me I like to escape into my imagination. Unfortunately as you become older, instead of dreaming up how to become a Disney princess, your imagination starts to play on everything that could go wrong, and your survival instincts become stuck.

Upcoming tracks on my EP:

‘Way Of The Whiffler’ – For a period of time, I was really intent on being a bad girl, so I wrote this song about this mysterious dark chick who’s a heartbreaker and likes to ghost boys. Bit yikes, but the song is a banger!

‘Power’ – As suggested by the title, this song is about that addictive feeling of empowerment that comes with being alone. I think this song is my diva track on the EP.

‘Enough’ – this song is deeply personal. It’s about engaging in a conversation with your inner child and asking her where you went wrong in your adult life.

‘Bloodmoon’ – Another soundtrack song. Picture that bit in the superhero movie where the main dude rises up after being knocked to the ground and decides to save the world. ‘Bloodmoon’ is about everything falling apart so that it can come back together stronger and wiser.

Career highlight so far?

My first release! It’s so fulfilling to see years of hard work coming to fruition.

Fave non-music hobby?

I like to draw portraits. I love to search for true vintage clothing. I love to hang with my dog.

What’s on your dream rider?

PUPPIES. Mac and cheese. A big fluffy blanket. Also vodka.

Dream music collaboration?

Alanis Morissette, hands down.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Tough question, and one that always makes me nervous. Planning these things can cause a lot of suffering, so I’ve let that go and am very much a go with the flow person now. As long as I have a regular creative job that fulfils me, some babies and 100 dogs, I could see myself anywhere – my mind is open to everything.

100 dogs is a non-negotiable though.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Out Here On My Own’ from Fame.

What’s on the cards for the future?

Releasing my EP at the end of the year! I’m keen to start recording the next EP too – way more fun classic rock vibes. On the non-music front; I’d also like to move out if Miss Rona permits. Get a small cute place and fill it with plants. Maybe a bunny too.

Find Montana Sharp on Spotify: