Melbourne-based indie rock band MYLK have released their long-awaited debut EP so we sat down for a chat with the lads to talk about it and who they are.

Having spent the last couple of years working hard and releasing quality banger after quality banger, Melbourne quartet MYLK – comprised of Nathaniel Peacock, Harry Bohmer, Julian Addati, and Ewen Stewart – have taken the next step in their rising career with the release of their debut EP Excursion.

Since this is such a milestone for the lads, we decided to have a chat to the band as part of our popular Get To Know series.

How did your artist name come about?

Our band name actually came about from our lead singer’s nickname in high school. He used to have stark blonde hair and so he naturally acquired the nickname Milky. We thought we’d throw in a bit of pizazz and change it to Mylk for our band. We do often get mistaken for vegan mylk but we’re not complaining.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

It’s very nice Grandma, I’m not too sure you’d like it too much because it’s a bit loud, but I can assure you it’s very nice.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Amends’ is a melancholy groove about yearning for friendship and solace after a difficult relationship, even with the person you were in the relationship with. A staple for our loyal fans, ‘Amends’ shows a more vulnerable side to us whilst keeping the signature easy going feel that our listeners have come to know and love.

‘Snooze’: A light-hearted concept that is captured through dreamy guitars, an ear-worm of a bass line and driving percussion. ‘Snooze’ is a simple and catchy tune that is hard not to move to, even though the subject matter is about being asleep! This track was conceived by Ewen after accidentally sleeping through a job interview because he kept pressing the snooze button on his alarm.

‘Laughing’: We feel this is possibly the most emotionally charged Mylk song to date. ‘Laughing’ is played solely by Nathaniel, before being accompanied by Julian’s bass for the climax of the song. A departure from the usual full bodied alternative rock sound, we think the track showcases Nathaniel’s heartfelt vocals.

‘Cruisin’’ is fun and loose, a culmination of being youthful and us having a carefree attitude. Full of blistering chords and a steamed pork bun baseline, we think this track is the powerhouse of the EP that makes you want to jump up and down and bang your head into a wall!

‘Holy Moly’ was inspired by a really negative experience we had with someone – we were told by this person that they could ensure that they “made it” in the music industry – with a fee of course. Younger and more naïve, we thankfully escaped this situation relatively unscathed, and ‘Holy Moly’ is a middle finger to the vultures that are scattered throughout the music industry!

What do you love about your hometown?

Melbourne is great for many reasons, not only is it full of opportunities and venues for musicians, but it is also full of great people. Especially given the events this past year, the resilience and spirit of Melbournians has really made us proud to live in this city.

Career highlight so far?

Playing a gig in early 2018 at the Brunswick Hotel and having over 50 people come and scream our lyrics back at us was still to this day our highlight.

It was a real turning point for us, and even though those numbers might seem small, it made us want to strive to play as many shows and release as much music as we could.

Fave non-music hobby?

Cheese platters.

What’s on your dream rider?

A bottle of Hibiki 17yo and a bowl of dim sims.

Dream music collaboration?

Collab with Tenacious D, we could figure out what the greatest song in the world actually was, it wouldn’t just be a tribute this time.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully playing gigs around Australia, if not the world, and having people come and watch. That’s the dream.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

In regards to our music, the best advice we ever received was to record live as a band. Mylk are a band and that’s where we play our best, so our recordings should be as a band too.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

We are all obsessed with hummus.