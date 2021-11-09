DJ and singer-songwriter Afro B is a leading figure in the U.K.’s exploding Afrowave scene. Drawing on varied genres like acrobats, hip hop, R&B and more, the star has been instrumental in moulding an infectious new genre that demands you dance to it.

He’s proved himself very versatile, capable of crafting both crooning love songs and thumping club bangers. His most famous hit, ‘Drogba (Joanna)’ (a reference to Ivory Coast footballing legend Didier Drogba, the country where Afro B’s parents hail from), reached the top 30 on the U.S. Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

That song proved so popular that it even led to the creation of the Drogba Challenge becoming a huge viral dancing trend around the world. It received an unofficial remix from Busta Rhymes, a huge mark of respect for Afro B.

With collaborations with French Montana, DJ Snake, T-Pain, and Wiz Kid already to his name, Afro B is taking Afrowave to the big time.

We caught up with Afro B as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

How did your artist name come about?

My artist name came about 11 years ago. I was the main Afrobeats DJ within my age range in the U.K. and there were hardly any DJ’s promoting African music at that time. I saw the potential and noticed the lack of representation for the culture and music.

This gave me the drive to begin my DJ path. My friend Rick Allstar, who was in the same entertainment group as me, told me to call myself DJ Afro B for that reason. I then grew afro hair which made people associate my name to that rather than the actual genre.

Eight years ago, I decided to pick up the microphone and start recording music. Since then, I haven’t looked back. I took the DJ out of my name and became Afro B.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Catchy melodies, vibe, easy to digest, electric, groovy, memorable & positive.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Drogba (Joanna)’ – my biggest hit to date. This song gives accolades to the African ICON ‘Drogba’ who played football (soccer). He is also from the same country as me, the Ivory Coast. The song is also about a beautiful woman called Joanna who is playing hard to get but I know deep down she likes me too.

‘Condo’ – this song is about telling the person you love or like to come to your condo. It’s special to me because I had the chance to collaborate with one of my favorite artists of all time, T-Pain.

‘Fine Wine and Hennessy’ – this song is expressing the love I have for a woman and giving endless compliments. Almost all my songs are not pre-planned, I just vibe in the studio on the day with producers and create. The final product is always unpredictable and that’s the beauty of it because you never know until you make it.

What do you love about your hometown?

London (born and raised) – I love multiculturalism, you get a taste and feel of every culture and that plays a part in my music. Ivory Coast – there is no place like home! The type of feeling you get going back to your home country can’t be described and is priceless. I feel complete and happy to be surrounded by people that share the same culture, understanding, and values.

Career highlight so far?

Being able to travel around the world. I love experiencing different cultures as well as spreading mine to them.

Fave non-music hobby?

Watching boxing and football. Spending time with friends.

What’s on your dream rider?

To be able to tour the world.

Dream music collaboration?

Rick Ross.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself being a Global African ICON, opening doors for the culture globally, someone who’s constantly giving back to the hometown. Co-signing the next generation. African ambassador. Leaving a legacy!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Tupac – ‘Dear Mama’

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Tomorrow is not promised.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I like to stroll in areas I’m not familiar with, just to take in where music has taken me.