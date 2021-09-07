T-Pain has accused Kanye West of appropriating a bar from his song ‘Danger’, on West’s 2010 record My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

During a Twitch stream on September 1st, T-Pain relayed an anecdote about the time he was working with West and wanted his opinion on his new mixtape. T-Pain claims that Kanye dubbed one of his lines, which referenced the American sitcom Family Matters, “corny.”

“Let me talk about a time that one of my corny lines got stolen,” T-Pain said. “I’m so prepared for this, and I love this. Bro, Kanye stole one of my corny lines. I couldn’t believe it. Kanye stole one of my corny lines after he told me it was corny.”

T-Pain went on to detail that he was eager to show Kanye worked that he rapped on, as he wasn’t familiar with the fact he rapped.

“It’s fucking Kanye bro, you know what I’m saying? I got a chance to show Kanye my fucking raps? And he’s not like super hip to my raps. He’s not been a fan of mine long enough to know that I actually rap, too,” he said. “And I get a chance to show him how I rap.”

T-Pain continued: “It was either Prevolver [or] it was one of the Pre mixtapes before I released it. And on one of the songs I said, ‘I got beef like two burgers/You n***as win slow and I’m smarter than Steve Urkel.’ Now, keep in mind the Winslow family, right. Corny as fuck. I knew it was corny when I said it.”

T-Pain said that Kanye “confirmed” that the line was corny, beckoning him to never “ever say anything like that.”

After the fact, Kanye went on to borrow from T-Pain’s Family Matters line, and interpret it for his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy opener, ‘Dark Fantasy.’

“One of his bars was, ‘Too many Urkels on your team, that’s why your wins low.’ And I was like, ‘Did this n***a try to get me to not say my shit so he could say it?’,” T-Pain added.

“I was like, ‘Bro, that’s my bar.’ He looked at me and he was literally bobbing his head, grabbing his chin, and when I said that line he looked at me and said, ‘Don’t say that.’” You can watch the stream below.

