For most, punk and poetry aren’t two genres that would necessarily to associated together. However, Sydney musician Ed Barnes has flipped the script and combined punk with poetry to create a unique sound.

Barnes’ new single, ‘All Things’ balances emotive lyrics with a high energy sound.

“‘All Things’ is about a breakup of a long-term relationship, it is also about not looking back on the past in a negative way, if you’re with someone for a long time, it can be because there were many good times,” Barnes says of the electric track.

He adds: “Through this perspective, the song came from a time where I was sorting through the records that we owned whilst packing up and moving to our new separate homes. Amongst boxes that had dull labels like “Kitchen – Ed” there was all this vinyl, I remember looking at certain ones with an Amoeba sticker on the sleeve and letting off a big sigh.“

“But going through each I was remembering moments from concerts we went to, places we travelled, nights where I’d drunkenly buy a local band’s record when I didn’t even watch them and appreciating how this music we loved has made us who we both are today. After all, like everyone, many of my best friends, past relationships, current relationships and family all have a special bond over certain songs, albums, concerts and dance floor moments.”

Barnes debut album Hey, Noel is due for release in late 2022, recorded and produced in a Blue Mountains solar powered studio by Chris Gillespie and mastered by famed punk troubadour Frank Turner.

To celebrate the recent release of ‘All Things’ we caught up with Ed Barnes as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

Check out ‘All Things’ by Ed Barnes:

How did your artist name come about?

Luckily, it’s my birth name. It could have been Emily Barnes if I was born a female.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Well, I’ve written a song for my grandfather, which is my best song Hey, Noel, so I probably wouldn’t tell her I hadn’t written a tribute for her. Maybe Peter, Paul and Mary but ‘angry’.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

I have a song called “The Nurse”, which is about a time I was in hospital as a teenager for my mental health, and this nurse, who was a mother-like figure who helped me a tonne, told me to write a song. “Hey, Noel”, as mentioned before is about my grandfather, but really it’s about losing someone but being too busy to catch up before they fade away, everyone has a Noel. “Criticise The Poor” is about the Liberal Party’s rank classism, it doesn’t mean go out and criticise poor people.

What do you love about your hometown?

I grew up in an area that was just outside the suburbs to be classified as rural, it was acreage and I love the space, the green, the trees, I feel it has all had a big impact on who I am today and my writing. However, good luck getting ANY public transport to that place, I remember hating it dearly as a moody adolescent until I got my red P’s, very boring school holidays before that.

Career highlight so far?

Honestly, just coming out and doing my music solo, it’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was 16 but the anxiety was always too much.

Fave non-music hobby?

Reading

What’s on your dream rider?

A guitar lead, I always forget mine, that’s all.

Dream music collab?

I could say something insane like Paul McCartney like everyone does, but with more of an ear to the ground, I’d probably say someone like Grace Petrie, y’know, someone you can email.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Touring, constantly writing, Wembley Stadium.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Live it up – Mental as anything, so cheesy, so funny, but it’s actually a good song, and people find it annoying.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Take your time, do it well, don’t rush out something and leave it bad. My friend Jai Sparks told me that.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Making soup, I fucking love making soup. Give me vegetables and I’ll if I can make a soup out of it.