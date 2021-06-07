Having been dubbed “Australia’s answer to Bruce Springsteen” by Rolling Stone Australia, it’s safe to say Sam Brittain is making his mark on our music industry.

The Adelaide-based artist who expertly blends genres like alt-country and classic rock is fresh off the release of his latest single, ‘Hitchhiker’.

Inspired by a real encounter with a hitchhiker, Brittain revealed that the track was born from a feeling of “desperation, the fear and inescapable self-loathing.”

“A few years ago I was travelling east across Australia by train when we screeched to a halt in the middle of nowhere, a few hours out of Perth. The reason for our stoppage was that a passing train had spotted a stowaway on the motorail car. We pulled into Kalgoorlie station and the man was arrested by police,” he said.

“Apparently he simply pleaded not to be sent back to Perth. The man’s actions seemed extreme – it made me wonder what drove him to such desperate measures? What was he running from?”

As if the release of ‘Hitchhiker’ wasn’t exciting enough, we’re thrilled to share with you the premiere of Brittain’s live video for the track, which follows its official music video.

To celebrate the release of the ‘Hitchhiker’ live video, we chatted to Sam Brittain as part of our Get To Know series.

[PREMIERE] Check out the live video for ‘Hitchhiker’ by Sam Brittain:

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

She would say it’s too loud and wouldn’t care to hear my reasons why. But then she’d make me an open tuna sandwich with salad and alfalfa on top and let me have as many Fantales out of the lolly jar as I wanted. Sorry, were we talking about music?

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

More importantly is what others think about my music, not what I think. I truly believe as an artist it’s important to let go once the album is finished and out in the world. How others interpret the music should be entirely up to the individual, I’m just grateful to anyone who chooses to listen and there’s plenty to listen to and plenty more to come!

What do you love about your hometown?

My family!

Career highlight so far?

Trusting myself with the creative process of making this album. Having the guts to not settle for something that fell short of the level I held myself to and wanted to exceed. Making this album with my friends at home by my own rule book is the highlight of my career to date.

Fave non-music hobby?

Cooking!

What’s on your dream rider?

A weekend off!

Dream music collaboration?

To make a record with Rick Rubin.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Still trying to convince folks at my shows to buy the CD before they leave!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Singing backing vocals to Extreme’s ‘More Than Words’ while my brother takes the lead part. Either that or giving the same backing vocal treatment while my drummer Matt sings ‘Take It Easy’ by The Eagles. I’m still convinced to this day it’s the only song he knows all the lyrics to.

What’s on the cards for the future?

Hopefully more time with my partner and my new pooch Daphne and somewhere within those priorities some time for sleep, some time for family, a good book and some great live shows with mates and no masks.

Check out the official music video for ‘Hitchhiker’ by Sam Brittain: