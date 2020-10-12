Everything about Melbourne’s rising hip hop star Sophiya drips in bravado. The underground hero has proven that she is a force to be reckoned with among Australia’s burgeoning hip hop scene.

2020 has seen Sophiya earn her stripes, with excellent single after excellent single. Now, she’s finally unleashed her debut EP, OVERDUE — a blistering collection of six songs that feel like a fully realised iteration of the Melbourne musicians vision.

“This six track EP really shows all the different sides to me, kind of like a rubix cube,” Sophiya explains of the release. “It’s a taste of what’s to come and I honestly can’t wait to hit the stage, the 808’s on all of these tracks are insane.”



To celebrate the release of OVERDUE, we sent Sophiya few a cuttla burning get to know questions.

How did your artist name come about?

I tried to come up with an artist name when I first started making music and felt more connected to my real name Sofia and anglicized name Sophie. I thought both these names were too generic so I added a ‘y’ and began to save my music under this name, so I started to roll with it.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

If she was here today, I would tell her my music makes you feel empowered and makes you dance.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

I released three singles from my debut EP OVERDUE this year titled ‘ROSIE’, ‘CHIEF O’ KIEF’ and ‘LINGO’.

At the time I made ‘ROSIE’, I was reading about the great bubonic plague which fascinated me. I must have subconsciously freestyled about it, referencing the nursery rhyme “Ring around the Rosie.” To me, ‘Rosie’ refers to a vicious cycle that inevitably took me to a dark place of having to prove myself to others.

‘CHIEF O’ KIEF’ is an alter ego I created that runs the streets in the underground rap scene of Melbourne. It is a metaphor; I run the music scene like a dealer on the streets. The song pays tribute to my favourite recreational herb.

‘LINGO’ is about feeling misunderstood. I want to push sonic boundaries as an independent artist and ascend beyond the underdog title. I decided to showcase my melodic style on this track and show a lil something different.

Check out ‘CHIEF O’KIEF’ by Sophiya:

What do you love about your hometown?

I wouldn’t say I have one hometown that I rep, but I’ve grown up around Melbourne’s South/South East. I move house almost every year and haven’t really lived in one suburb for a long period of time. I guess I love that I feel at home anywhere around this area.

Career highlight so far?

I wouldn’t be able to pinpoint one moment in particular. I think the biggest highlight is the journey and the magic that had come along the way.

Fave non-music hobby?

Spiritual and personal development. Always looking inward so I can expand as my journey expands.

What’s on your dream rider?

x2 bottles of Espolon Blanco Tequila x1 bottle 1800 Anejo Tequila x2 bottles of Aperol x2 bottles of Sparkling Wine x1 cocktail shaker x1 shot measurer x50 shot glasses x6 limes x6 lemons x2 oranges x1 portable wireless bluetooth speaker LED lights that sync up with the music x2 large mirrors x1 ashtray x32 pack 1 ¼ RAW cones x1 grinder x3 bottles of medical grade sanitizer x100 refrigerated bottles of Just Water x1 bar fridge x3 sushi platters seafood, meat & vegetarian x3 Nandos platters x1 cappuccino/latte machine x1 Oat milk x1 electric Greek coffee briki x1 greek coffee Unlimited ice cubes x1 Palo Santo x1 Nag Champa incense x1 incense holder

Dream music collaboration?

SOPHIYA X DRAKE

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I don’t usually look too far in the future, as I like to live in the present and just go with the flow. I definitely see myself owning my own label and leading my musical career with my signature sound.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Amy Winehouse – ‘You Know I’m No Good’

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

To not compromise my feelings and put myself first. Self-love baby.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I am absolutely obsessed with RnB music and picking apart melodies and harmonies even more so than rap bars.