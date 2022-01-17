For fans of Juice WRLD and Lil Peep, meet DEATH2KALON. The L.A. emo rapper is only 20 but he possesses the same assured flow and contemplative lyricism that defined those two icons of hip hop’s new generation.

The self-proclaimed introvert is all about community and contemplation. He makes music for the quiet kids at the back of the class because he’s been in their situation before.

DEATH2KALON has built up an impressive loyal following in a short space of time, in no small part to his #AfterUs Discord server, currently home to hundreds of active members. Alongside his musical partner Telly, the server has become a place for anyone to discuss mental health and art, completely free from judgement.

Last week, DEATH2KALON dropped the official music video for his powerful single ‘Beautiful Death’. Taken from his 2020 sophomore EP Symphony of the Night, the track has since become a fan favourite. Filled with intense atmospherics and introspective writing, the rapper digs deep into his tormented psyche; it’s an unrestrained look at heartbreak, betrayal, and redemption.

The video was directed by acclaimed videographer Isaac Garcia and it perfectly encapsulates the emotional themes that run through the song. There’s an almost horror feel to it, the aesthetic making the viewer feel unsettled and uneasy. “When I feel really alone and all I have is myself, demons seem like a sense of company,” the rapper says about the song’s lyrics.

Perhaps unsurprising given his own focus on mental health, DEATH2KALOn has a particular rapper to thank for inspiring him. “I always give respect to people like Kid Cudi,” he says. “He made it known that it’s ok to express your problems. Music is my therapy. If I can help myself with my music, then I can most definitely help people around the world who are going through something similar.”

It’s a good mission to have. After the release of his new music video, we caught up with DEATH2KALON as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about his life and career.

How did your artist name come about?