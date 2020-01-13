Electronic pop deity from the distant future, VNCCII, is here to save us from the trappings of modernity and wrap us in her artificial embrace. With her recent drops ‘Citizen A.I.’ and ‘Astro Life (Parts 1 & 2)’, VNCCII has crafted a world of her own, and fortunately, she invited us into this cybernetic space to let us get to know her better.

VNCCII is the pop heroine we’ve been waiting for. Neon lights, futuristic sounds and next level opulence that us modern-day people just can’t understand.

With her brand new set of singles and remixes, VNCCII is set to take the future by storm, with a sound that has been perfectly crafted to fuse the vibrancy of electronics with the sophisticated personality traits of PC pop. It’s truly a match made in heaven, and we cannot wait to see what she does next.

In the meantime, however, to satiate the hunger we cyber-addicts feel in the absence of new VNCCII music, the dystopian rebel herself has sat down with us to let us know more about her. Together we discussed the meanings behind her fiery new tracks, 4D art, the beauty of the Australian landscape and hype squads. Check it out below!

Get to Know: VNCCII

How did your artist name come about?

I vibe with the feeling of an androgynous sounding name that feels iconic and like a timeless brand. Also created the name to pay homage to my Italian heritage as the name was inspired by polymath Leonardo Da Vinci. The name feels like a culture or a movement and was also inspired by fashion brands such as “Gucci.”

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would say music that avoids being boxed into genres and music that moves you both physically and emotionally, weird, high energy, unpredictable, tells a story and empowers you in some shape or form.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Citizen A.I’ – This track features my avatar sprinting through a futuristic neon dystopia, gone rogue, running away from authorities. This song introduced the visual concept of my avatar and I thought it would be cool to highlight an action piece of my cyborg avatar running away from the State’s control – a futuristic badass heroine.

‘Astro Life’ – This track contrasts from “Citizen A.I” as it now places my avatar in her own Utopia in a hi-fi techno sky club with LED lights and a car that jets her off to space. In “Astro Life” this was the first track to feature my own vocals which I wrote, recorded and produced so was really exciting to put it out. The song touches on concepts of fantasies and bold sensuality so was really fun to explore another side to myself and the avatar.

‘Astro Life Pt. II’ – I had an idea to take this track to another dimension so I created a Pt. II version. This version is less pop and more festival-friendly with a euphoric drop and a new mellow rap verse interpreting the song in another light. Visually, I was inspired by Elon Musk Tesla Roadster in space so thought it would be cool to see my avatar driving her car in space which connects from the original “Astro Life” as she left her hi-fi techno club in the sky, to then time travel in space. What this song means to me is about embracing the cosmic journey, trusting in the universe and spreading positive light and karma even if there are roadblocks and obstacles along the way.

What do you love about your hometown?

The nature, the physical beauty (ie. the beaches) and of course the people! The Australian sense of humour, down-to-earth nature, everyone is super chilled.

Career highlight so far?

Performing in 2019 at Impact Festival in Canada . It was amazing to get a first reaction from the crowd for my unreleased music and to see them going off to it so was a super special experience. Plus 100% of Impact Festival’s proceeds go towards clean water and harm reduction charities. It was amazing meeting everyone and experiencing festival culture. Travelling to Amsterdam to perform at ADE in 2019 was another career highlight as well as recently playing at Red Room in Vancouver to kick-off 2020. All these experiences of performing and connecting with people and creating a community is a strong driver behind the VNCCII project.

Fave non-music hobby?

Travel, skiing, fashion, enjoying nature as well as hanging out with family and friends and talking about astrophysics. Listening to podcasts that expand my mind. Also looking at cinema 4D art on Instagram and Tumblr and making storyboards for visual concepts with my avatar.

What’s on your dream rider?

Dream rider would be a hyped crew of dancers and positive vibe squad, lots of water as the shows are super high energy and VNCCII reflective merch cause we all love to glow :P

Dream music collaboration?

Either Daft Punk, Denzel Curry, YBN Cordae , Yungblud, Coldplay or Timbaland.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A major expansion of VNCCII across cultures and continents, a global brand with collaborations in music, gaming, film, fashion and technology. I would love to perform in arenas and to have released multiple albums and by that stage, fostering other talent (whether it’s animation, music, tech) etc. under the VNCCII umbrella. Besides music, would want to make a positive contribution and impact to society by being a well-rounded, socially conscious human being.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?