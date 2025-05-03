It’s a win for the metalheads – Swedish goth-rockers Ghost have debuted at No.1 on this week’s ARIA album charts and scored their first chart-topping album in Australia.

Tobias Forge and his bandmates, known as the ‘Nameless Ghouls’ have knocked Sabrina Carpenter off her perch with their sixth studio record Skeleta. Before this week, the band had had three of their albums reach the top 20, with the best being Imperapeaked which peaked at #3 in 2022.

Ghost have knocked Sabrina Carpenter off her perch – she moves down to #2 with Short ‘N Sweet – which returned to top spot last week for the sixth time since it was released in September last year. Fellow female artists Gracie Abrams, Billie Eilish and Tate McRae fill out the rest of the top 5.

On the singles charts, Lorde has the highest new entry this week with fans lapping up her first new music in four years, “What Was That’, which debuts at #9.

The Kiwi songstress made a splash announcing the song in Washington Square Park last week via a fan event she organised with a text blast. The response was massive – by the designated start time of 7pm, so many people had filled up the park that local police had to come in and shut the event down.

Co-produced by Dan Nigro, who has worked with Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Kylie Minogue and others, it’s the lead track from her upcoming fourth studio album, Virgin, which is set to be released on June 27th.

Alex Warren remains at #1 this week with “Ordinary” – his sixth concecutive week on top. Gracie Abrams has suddenly surged from #6 up to #2 with “That’s So True”, bumping Chappel Roan down one spot to #3 with “Pink Pony Club”. Other staples round out the top 5 including Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT” (#4, last week #3), and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” (#5, last week #4), which has now been in the charts for a whopping 67 weeks.

ARIA CHARTS W/C 5TH MAY 2025

Top 5 Albums

Ghost – Skeleta Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet Gracie Abrams – The Secret Of Us Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft Tate McRae – So Close to What

Top 5 Singles

Alex Warren – “Ordinary” Gracie Abrams – “That’s So True” Chappell Roan – “Pink Pony Club” Rosé, Bruno Mars – “APT” Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

You can check out the full ARIA charts for this week here.