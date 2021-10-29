Former One Direction musician Zayn Malik has been accused of striking his partner Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

As TMZ report, multiple sources with “direct knowledge” of the situation say that Zayn Malik assaulted her during an argument. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is reportedly “seriously considering” filing a police report over the incident.

Details surrounding the alleged incident are vague, as TMZ report, “Yolanda stands by her account” of being “struck” by Zayn.

Zayn Malik took to social media earlier today to respond to the allegations, writing that he will “not contest” the claims to protect his one-year-old daughter Khai, who he shares with Gigi.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” he wrote.

“In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

The statement continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been “leaked” to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

A representative for Gigi Hadid has since issued a response to the allegations on behalf of the 26-year-old model. The rep told E! News that Gigi is focusing on protecting Khai.

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” her rep said.