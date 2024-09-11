In 2024, music remains one of the most powerful ways to bring people together and transcend borders and languages. In fact, that’s exactly what new pan-Asian song competition, Sing Asia Festival, is setting out to do.

With a mission to become the “World Cup of Singing,” Sing Asia Festival is set to make history as it brings together over 45 countries across Asia and the Pacific in a celebration of music, talent, culture, and culinary traditions. With its grand debut, it aims to be the largest music competition globally.

In the lead up to the competition’s full launch, Sing Asia Festival invited Rolling Stone AU/NZ inside their teaser night last Friday to give a taste of what’s to come.

Held in the luxurious River Room at Melbourne’s Crown Towers, the event was a cultural melting pot of performances, glamour and creativity. Hosted by iconic singer-songwriter Kate Ceberano, the evening kicked off with an intimate introduction to the Sing Asia Festival, setting the stage for what promises to be a groundbreaking event.

“As a Filipino-Australian, I feel completely ambassadorial when it comes to putting the community together, especially multi-racial communities,” Ceberano says, commenting on how the contest aims to forge stronger connections between cultures.

The festival’s focus on showcasing diverse talent was evident throughout the night. Anais Pellet’s opening performance, followed by sets from Shirina Holmatova, Janaki Easwar, and Jourdain Wong, demonstrated the range and depth of talent that Sing Asia will continue to spotlight.

“People may not be able to understand a language, but music is feeling and emotions, so I think music can connect every country and culture,” says Pellet.

Wong adds: “I’ve had my influence in 70s and 80s R&B, but I’m also Chinese and have grown up with Chinese singers. That’s produced a unique scenario where I’ve got R&B inspired Mandarin pop music. That’s the sort of thing that a singing competition like this can do – continue to amalgamate these incredible cultures and music to produce something truly special.”

As the night progressed, guests were treated to more tastes of Asia with Luv-a-Duck’s peking duck, a key sponsor of the competition. The combination of music and food throughout the night highlighted the festival’s unique approach to creating a truly immersive cultural experience.

Special guest Robert Iervasi, who is Managing Partner of Perpetuity Consulting and former Asahi CEO, took to the stage to discuss the commercial potential and partnership opportunities that the festival offers.

Then Richard Rinaudo, the CEO of Sing Asia Festival, wrapped up the presentations with an inspiring speech about the festival’s future, before inviting partners and sponsors to join him on stage for a photo opportunity and announcement of the Certificate of Appreciation Award.

This teaser night was just the beginning. With so much entertainment and joy already presented, the Sing Asia Festival is set to become a global cultural phenomenon. All that’s left to do? Keep your eyes peeled for more.

Check out our video with highlights from the night