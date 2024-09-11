Dave Grohl has got another confession to make—while the shocking news of him fathering a baby girl outside his marriage to Jordyn Blum continues to rock fans, a 2007 interview has resurfaced, revealing an eerily prophetic remark from the rocker.

In the interview with Q Magazine, the Foo Fighters rocker reminisced about the first time he met Blum in 2001 at the Sunset Marquis whiskey bar in West Hollywood. He was out with his late bandmate, Taylor Hawkins, and it was a night that would change his life forever.

“Taylor was the looker. I mean, girls would send him drinks,” Grohl joked. “Some bombshell comes up and starts talking to Taylor. I was just out of a Tenacious D session, wearing dirty shorts and a T-shirt, surrounded by beautiful Hollywood. She waved her friend Jordyn over. I was like, ‘Oh my God. Not a chance!’”

What really has fans talking, though, is Grohl’s offhand comment from that night: “So I’m just having some drinks and acting like a jackass. By the end of the night, I was staring at her, drunk, going, ‘You’re my future ex-wife.’” Instead of being put off, Blum played along, even writing on a napkin, “Jordyn, your future ex-wife,” before handing him her number.

The couple, of course, went on to marry in 2003 and now share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

Now, that once playful exchange has taken on a darker tone in light of Grohl’s recent admission.

The resurfaced interview has only added to the scrutiny. Fans and media are now poring over Grohl’s past remarks, searching for signs of how the famously family-oriented rocker found himself in this situation.

Adding more intrigue to the story, a blind item from DeuxMoi, posted nearly a year ago, has resurfaced and fans are drawing connections to Grohl.

The submission reads: “This front man aka nice guy that was once in the most popular 90s band of all time isn’t the perfect guy you think he is. I’ve known him to have a muse/lover for years. She has been seen with him out at multiple shows and events in different cities over the years.”

The email tied to the tip was “[email protected],” a clear reference to the Foo Fighters’ 2021 album Medicine at Midnight.

The post continues, “I can’t believe this has never got out because they were so obvious… I wonder if his marriage is open? I’m sure this isn’t the only girl.”

With Grohl’s recent admission, fans are convinced the blind item was about him all along, adding even more layers to the ongoing scandal.