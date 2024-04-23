Norwegian alt-pop sensation Girl in Red is set to return to Australia and New Zealand for her 2024 tour.

The singer-songwriter is promoting her latest album, I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!, and the tour follows a series of sold-out shows last year, highlighting her rising popularity in the music scene.

The tour will feature performances in five major cities, starting in Perth at the Centenary on July 11th, and wrapping up with a final show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on July 23rd (see full dates below). This series of shows marks some of the largest venues Girl in Red has headlined to date.

Girl in Red’s new album, released earlier this month, comes on the heels of her successful stint opening for Taylor Swift on the ‘Eras Tour’. The lead single, “Too Much”, has already made its debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, receiving acclaim for its catchy tune and heartfelt lyrics.

Discussing her journey and the new album, Ulven shared, “The past five years have been so insane, and that I’ve been given this opportunity is insane. But I think what’s really hitting me now is that I need to pursue music fully, and that’s something I want to do with this record. I just want to go all in on girl in red in 2024. I’m at a point where I’m willing to fly.”

Pre-sale tickets are available from Friday, April 26th at 10am local time. Tickets are on sale to the general public from Monday, April 29th at 10am local time.

Girl in Red 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Tickets available via secretsounds.com

Thursday, July 11th

Centenary, Perth, WA

Sunday, July 14th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, July 17th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, July 21st

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, July 23rd

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ