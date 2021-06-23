Here’s your chance to win a double pass to the newly announced legs of Spring Loaded Festival, featuring Grinspoon, You Am I, Regurgitator and more, in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Five lucky fans (and five very lucky friends) will soon be the proud owners of tickets to the the heavy hitting Spring Loaded Festival for 2021, in their preferred location (Melbourne or Brisbane).

After taking a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spring Loaded Festival is back bigger and better than ever, returning for another colossal year of Aussie alt-rock glory.

Having kicked off the first instalment in Sydney in May and a sold out show in Bribie Island in June, the festival is now in full-touring-force, set to hit up venues in Adelaide, Darwin, Gosford, Wollongong, Perth, and Hastings on the Mornington Peninsula, from June until November. And now they’ve added two new shows to their route!

The ultimate Aussie alt-rock festival will now also be hitting up stages at Eatons Hill Outdoors in Brisbane on Saturday, November 13th, and the iconic Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on Saturday, December 4th.

This year’s lineup will see performances from Grinspoon, You Am I, Regurgitator, Jebediah, Magic Dirt, Frenzal Rhomb, Custard, The Fauves, The Meanies, Tumbleweed, Screamfeeder, Caligula and MC Lindsay ‘The Doctor’ McDougall. The roster varies slightly from state to state, so to check out who will be gracing the stage in your area, check out the poster below.

To be in the running for one of the five double passes, all you have to do is fill out the form below, which will subscribe you to our Live Music Observer and Classic Rock Observer newsletters and let us know which of the new shows you’d like to head along to – Brisbane or Melbourne.

Spring Loaded Festival

Friday, 23 July

Darwin Amphitheatre, NT

Saturday, 16 Oct

Gosford Entertainment Grounds, NSW

Saturday, 23 Oct

Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, 30 Oct,

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA

Saturday, 6 Nov *RESCHEDULED DATE*

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA

Saturday, 13 Nov *JUST ANNOUNCED*

Eatons Hill Outdoors, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 27 Nov

Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Mornington Peninsula, VIC

Saturday, 4 Dec *JUST ANNOUNCED*

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

