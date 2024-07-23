“I was in my underpants sitting on my sofa, and it was four or five in the morning because of the time difference” he said. “I just watched it go to like number three and I thought, ‘Oh fuck, maybe we’re not in it,’ and then it got announced.

“I got really emotional because we’d been locked in for so long. It was my first real vision of seeing that album be received outside of… my room.”

Bayley also recalled his pride at witnessing fans’ reactions to the success of “Heat Waves”. “It was really crazy. People were posting all these videos of people celebrating and partying and singing along to the song. And I hadn’t seen that at that point,” he said.

Glass Animals will play three prestigious venues in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane on their Australian tour this November, including two shows at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt (see full dates below).

And Bayley sent out a personal message to fans ahead of the tour via the Rolling Stone AU/NZ interview.

“I just want to say we miss you guys. Thank you for everything and for making this album possible. This album’s really special to me – I feel like it’s my baby and it was quite a therapeutic process writing it. If I had to choose a favourite child out of my children, I think this would be my favourite child, and it wouldn’t have been possible without that amazing support and push from you guys, especially going back a couple of years when we were at our lowest and we got that amazing breath of life from everyone over there,” he said.

Glass Animals released their fourth album, I Love You So F***ing Much, on Friday, July 19th.

Glass Animals 2024 Australian Tour

Wednesday, November 20th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 22nd

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, November 26th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 27th (NEW SHOW)

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney