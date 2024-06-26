Gold Fang has dropped his latest track, titled “OTW”, blending melodious R&B with dancehall influences that reflect his Caribbean roots.

In his own words, the Trinidadian-born Australian artist describes “OTW” as a song that encourages spending quality time with loved ones and cherishing moments together.

“This the song u play when u don’t want that person to leave. SPEND SOME TIME. TIME IS SO SHORT AND WE DON’T HAVE A LOT BUT IMPORTANT TO SHARE IT WITH LOVE ONES. OTW//////// FOR ALL THE LOVERS WHO NEED MORE TIME!”

Accompanying the release is a visually striking music video directed by Navsrevenge, perfectly complementing the track’s energetic vibe with its slick and colourful visuals.

In addition to today’s music release, Gold Fang has expanded his ‘More Life’ residency at The Soda Factory in Eora/Sydney, adding more dates to this inaugural dancehall and reggae party.

The residency, which kicked off last month, showcases his Caribbean cultural heritage through weekly performances featuring local DJs like KIMANI, Mist, STTRUKII, and others yet to be announced. Ticket information is available below.

Gold Fang moved to Australia from Trinidad eight years ago, bringing with him new sonics now being popularised on Australian shores.

His shades of Afrobeat, dancehall, hip hop and reggaeton have cemented him as a leading artist in a new wave of diverse talent. His career has so far seen him support the likes of Lil Nas X, Fire Boy DML, J Balvin, and Australian electronic outfit SAFIA. Festival appearances include SXSW Sydney, Field Day, Splendour in the Grass, Promiseland and Beyond The Valley and more.

Gold Fang’s “OTW” is out now via NLV Records.

GOLD FANG MORE LIFE RESIDENCY



Thursday, June 27th

The Soda Factory, Eora/Sydney (TIX)

Thursday, July 4th

The Soda Factory, Eora/Sydney (TIX)