Gold Fang has released his last track of the year with the light-hearted, bass-fuelled “Pull It Up”.

Recruiting the talents of UK producer RaseyeVil on a recent trip to London, the Trinidadian-born Australian artist’s track is peppered with grime influence while also taking inspiration from Houston’s late DJ Screw with chopped and screwed guitars.

It’s a simple melody, not too deep but with just enough 808s and Gold Fang’s signature reggae influence to soundtrack those hedonistic summer days ahead – whether that be sipping seltzers in the park or dancing blindly in the club.

“‘Pull It Up’ is a fun song – I feel like the age of music is becoming a bit more about enjoyment rather than being deep,” Gold Fang says of the track. “Don’t get me wrong, deep songs are just as good but I feel like I enjoy music more when I’m not thinking too much. ‘Pull It Up’ is a fun song u can sing with friends, family… issa summer one that I think would be hard in dem clubs.”

Pulled together at the last minute, the accompanying music video sees Gold Fang lit in fluorescent light surrounded by nice cars, nice girls and nice clothes, rapping with the pure and unadulterated confidence fitting for an artist finding huge success in Australian music.

Gold Fang moved to Australia from Trinidad eight years ago, bringing with him new sonics now being popularised on Australian shores.

His shades of Afrobeat, dancehall, hip hop and reggaeton have cemented him as a leading artist in a new wave of diverse talent. His career has so far seen him support the likes of Lil Nas X, Fire Boy DML, and J Balvin. Now he’s currently on tour with Australian electronic outfit SAFIA at the end of November and start of December.

Gold Fang’s “Pull It Up” is out now via NLV Records.