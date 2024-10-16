Golden Plains is one of the biggest music festivals on the calendar and they’ve just revealed their insane roster for the 2025 festival, including PJ Harvey, Fontaines D.C., Thelma Plum and Kneecap.

Taking place at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre in 2025 on March 8th, 9th and 10th, Golden Plains XVII has curated a diverse selection of phenomenal artists that leave no genre, style or music lover behind.

Bringing their Imaginal Mystery Tour to the festivities, the announcement of Magdalena Bay is putting the ‘supernatural’ in Supernatural Amphitheatre and with it, a gig of trippy-pop fantasy.

Magdalena Bay’s “Secrets”

Alongside them for the ride are Ireland’s second-favourite export, Kneecap, who have been making waves on the hip-hop scene since their debut in 2017. Expertly mixing English and Irish language in their songs, the group have quickly become a worldwide phenomenon.

Kneecap’s “CEARTA”

Shifting islands, PJ Harvey first graced Aussie shores at Big Day Out in 2001. Putting an end to her eight-year absence down under, she’s hitting up all the big stages as part of a bigger Australian tour in March.

PJ Harvey’s “Rid of me” at Big Day Out

Competing for the favourite Irish band of the festival are Fontaines D.C. Following the cancellation of Splendor in the Grass earlier in the year, the Irish alt-rock group is trading in for Meredith stage and the anticipation is all the better for it.

Fontaines D.C.’s “I love you” at Glastonbury

Over the two days and two nights, festival-goers can expect plenty of fun to jump in on and are encouraged to camp where they like and to bring everything and anything they want! (well, almost anything).

With a one-size-fits-all approach with only one type of ticket. Those lucky enough to get their hands on one are entitled to all the festival perks: parking, camping, car passes, BYO convenience and of course, spins on The Meredith Eye Ferris Wheel.

Find out more about Golden Plains Festival and ticketing here.