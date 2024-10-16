Returning to Australian shores after an eight-year hiatus, PJ Harvey is coming back down under for a bold new tour.

Making her debut on the Aussie stage back at 2001’s Big Day Out, the multi-instrumentalist powerhouse has remained a consistent presence in the nation’s playlists for over two decades.

Now, after much anticipation, Harvey is returning for an Australian tour that launches at Perth Festival on the 4th of March, 2025.

Following this, Harvey will perform at WOMADelaide in Adelaide on March 7th, before featuring in Golden Plains XVII’s huge lineup, alongside Fontaines D.C., Magdalena Bay and Kneecap.

Once the festivities have subsided, Harvey will be heading down south to Melbourne, before crawling her way back up to Sydney and wrapping up in Brisbane.

Having already taken the tour across the UK and Europe in 2023 and back to European Summer festivals in 2024, her latest outing has been met with a flood of 5-star reviews.



Joining her on stage is her faultless band, consisting of John Parish, James Johnston, Jean-Marc Butty and Giovanni Ferrario.

Additionally, Mick Turner, the acclaimed guitarist and founding member of Dirty Three will be joining Harvey on the tour for a rare solo appearance.

Though not featuring at the Adelaide show or Golden Plains Festival in Meredith, fans can expect Turner at Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

PJ Harvey at Primavera Sound Barcelona

PJ Harvey 2025 Australian Tour

Artist pre-sale: 10am AEDT / 7am AWST, Thursday, 17th October

General public sale dates vary by location.

Tickets available at pjharvey.net

Tuesday 4th March

Kings Park & Botanic Garden – Perth, WA

Friday 7th March

WOMADelaide – Adelaide, SA

Sunday 9th March

Golden Plains – Meredith, VIC

Tuesday 11th March

Plenary, MCEC – Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 13th March

Sydney Opera House – Sydney, NSW

Saturday 15th March

Great Hall, BCEC – Brisbane, QLD