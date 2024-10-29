Golden Plains has just added another artist to its massive 2025 lineup.

American singer-songwriter and dance music icon Robin S. will bring classic hits like “Show Me Love” and “Luv 4 Luv” to the stage. Tickets for the festival go live today, Wednesday, October 30, at 11am AEDT, and details can be found at goldenplains.com.au

This year’s Golden Plains, one of the biggest music festivals on the calendar, lineup is stacked. Just earlier this month, the festival announced a roster filled with powerhouse names like PJ Harvey, Fontaines D.C., Thelma Plum, and Irish hip-hop group Kneecap. Taking place at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre on March 8–10, the festival will feature the ‘Imaginal Mystery Tour’ from pop duo Magdalena Bay, bringing a surreal, psychedelic pop experience to the legendary venue.

Also on board is Kneecap, the Irish sensation who’s been taking the hip-hop world by storm with their unique blend of English and Irish language lyrics. Since their debut in 2017, Kneecap’s been climbing the charts and building a passionate fanbase worldwide. PJ Harvey, who last toured Australia in 2001, returns after an eight-year hiatus for a much-anticipated Aussie tour in March, including Golden Plains.

Over the two days and nights, festivalgoers can camp anywhere on-site and bring along anything to make it a truly unique experience.

Golden Plains 2025

Tickets on sale Wednesday, October 30, at 11am. AEDT via goldenplains.com.au

March 8-10, 2025

Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre

Lineup

PJ Harvey, Fontaines D.C., 2manydjs, Wet Kiss, Durand Jones & The Indications, Magdalena Bay, Osees, Kneecap, Thelma Plum, Grace Cummings, Bahamadia, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Robin S, Ela Minus, Bonny Light Horseman, Adriana, Mulga Bore Hard Rock, CCL, Teether & Kuya Neil, Skeleten, Zjoso, Jada Weazel, Elliot & Vincent, Storytelling with Uncle Barry, Sun Ra Arkestra, more.