Golden Plains XVII is creeping up fast, and if you’re one of the lucky ones holding a golden ticket, it’s time to lock in your game plan.

The legendary Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre will once again play host to three glorious days of tunes, vibes, and zero clashing set times. And now, we’ve got the playing times. As expected, it’s completely sold out—so if you snoozed, you well and truly lost. For those making the pilgrimage, this year’s lineup is stacked with heavy-hitters, underground legends, and the kind of late-night sets that could alter your brain chemistry.

The heavyweights leading the charge? None other than PJ Harvey, Fontaines D.C., 2manydjs, Thelma Plum, and Durand Jones & The Indications. But it doesn’t stop there—Magdalena Bay, Osees, Kneecap, Bahamadia, Grace Cummings, and Robin S. are also set to shake The Sup’ to its core.

And because Golden Plains is all about the weird and wonderful in between, expect Country Struts Boot Scooting, Storytelling with Uncle Barry, Systa BB, and some top-tier Interstitial DJs to keep things rolling when you least expect it.

1:00 PM – Gates Close

No clashes. No commercial sponsors. No Debbie Downers. Just a big ol’ paddock full of music, mates, and whatever magic The Sup’ has in store.

Golden Plains XVII goes down at Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre from March 8th–10th, 2025. Tickets? Long gone. Full set times are up now at the official Golden Plains website. See you in The Sup’!

Playing Times are below.

Set Times

Saturday, March 8th

1:15 PM – Smoking Ceremony

1:45 PM – Welcome to Country

1:55 PM – Nolesy’s Long Blink

2:00 PM – Mulga Bore Hard Rock

3:00 PM – Wet Kiss

4:00 PM – Teether & Kuya Neil

5:05 PM – Skeleten

6:05 PM – Bonny Light Horseman

7:20 PM – Sun Ra Arkestra

8:45 PM – Thelma Plum

10:00 PM – Magdalena Bay

11:30 PM – Osees

12:50 AM – Kneecap

1:50 AM – Ela Minus

2:45 AM – Sofia Kourtesis

4:00 AM – Reptant

5:00 AM – Silence is Golden

Sunday, March 9th

10:00 AM – Country Struts Boot Scooting

11:00 AM – Acopia

12:15 PM – Jada Weazel

1:15 PM – Storytelling with Uncle Barry

2:20 PM – R.M.F.C.

3:20 PM – Elliot & Vincent

4:20 PM – Hermanos Gutiérrez

5:20 PM – Grace Cummings

6:45 PM – Bahamadia

8:30 PM – Adriana

10:30 PM – Durand Jones & The Indications

12:15 AM – PJ Harvey

12:55 AM – Fontaines D.C.

3:05 AM – Robin S

5:00 AM – 2manydjs (DJ Set)

Monday, March 10th

7:00 AM – Zjoso

7:00 AM – CCL