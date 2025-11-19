Goo Goo Dolls made their long-awaited debut in NPR’s acclaimed Tiny Desk Concert series, delivering an intimate 20-minute set that showcased both their massive hits and deeper cuts from their extensive catalogue.

The Buffalo-formed band opened with their chart-topping single “Slide” from 1998’s Dizzy Up the Girl, immediately setting the tone for what would prove to be a memorable performance. Frontman John Rzeznik couldn’t help but acknowledge the enthusiastic response from the NPR staff, quipping, “I’m like, ‘Is Vampire Weekend behind us?'” after receiving rapturous applause.

The performance took an unexpected turn as the band ventured into more obscure territory with “Feel the Silence” from 1996’s Let Love In. Rzeznik momentarily struggled to recall which album the track originated from before encouraging listeners to explore the record, praising producer Glen Ballard’s work on the project. “If you don’t know that one, go check it out, there’s some good stuff,” he told the intimate crowd.

Rzeznik revealed his nervousness about the stripped-down setting, admitting the Tiny Desk format felt more “intimidating” than performing for festival crowds of 100,000 people. “I’m a little nervous, because we could all be on a first name basis,” he said.

The band then performed their 2025 single “Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)” from Summer Anthem, though Rzeznik has expressed uncertainty about whether to classify the seven-track collection as an album or EP. However, he did share promising news for fans, revealing that the band are already working on a follow-up to the release.

The set concluded with their masterpiece “Iris”, the 1998 hit that has experienced remarkable longevity across generations. Recent years have seen the song covered by artists including Demi Lovato, Phoebe Bridgers, and Billy Joel, while its inclusion in Deadpool & Wolverine introduced it to new audiences. Rzeznik invited the NPR staff to sing along during the performance.