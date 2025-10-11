It looks like Good Charlotte are about to announce their long-awaited return to Australia.

Billboards have been spotted around the country teasing a tour announcement, with one reading, “Sydney, this song is dedicated to every kid who ever got picked last in gym class”, a reference to their 2000-released debut single, “Little Things”.

Madden also shared the above billboard snap with the caption: “Australia, get ready. @goodcharlotteband is coming.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ in support of their latest album, Motel Du Cap – the US band’s first album in seven years – Madden confirmed that they intend to hit Australia in early 2026 for arena shows around the country.

“We were trying to surprise dates this year, but it’s been too hard with something with the venues or something,” Madden revealed.

“I don’t know. It’s been too hard to get dates, whatever the complications have been this year, because we wanted to drop [the dates] around when the record comes. I think it’ll be arena shows, so it’s harder to move those things around. So I think we’re gonna come as quickly as we can at the top of ’26.

“That’s what we’re talking about right now.”

The trip will be Good Charlotte’s first run of Australia since they featured on the 2018 Download Festival line-up.

Motel Du Cap is the band’s first full length release since 2018’s Generation Rx. In 2020, Good Charlotte released the single “Last December.” Since then, band leaders and brothers Joel and Benji Madden have focused on various business ventures outside of music, including livestream platform Veeps, Joel’s Artist Friendly podcast, and an entire artist management company MDDN.