Good Things, Australia’s biggest travelling festival, is back, kicking off this weekend with three massive east coast dates.

The festival will head to Melbourne on Friday, December 6th, Sydney on Saturday, December 7th, and Brisbane on Sunday, December 8th.

Good Things Festival 2024 is bringing huge names like Korn, Sum 41, Violent Femmes, Jet, and Kerry King to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. Also on the lineup are Billy Corgan, Northlane, and Highly Suspect, alongside a stacked roster of local and international talent. Check out the full lineup and dates below.

Good Things 2024 promises to be one for the books, with organisers saying, “This year’s edition is guaranteed to be one for the ages – and we want YOU to join us and make it our best one yet.”

Find out everything you need to know about the festival below!

Last-Minute Changes

Sacramento’s Destroy Boys have unfortunately pulled out of the festival and their Aussie shows due to unforeseen circumstances. “We’re sorry we can’t make it this time, but we can’t wait to meet you in the future!” the band shared.

Stepping in, Aussie alt-rock favourite Alex Lahey will join the 2024 lineup, bringing her relatable songwriting to the stage.

Good Things 2024 will feature the winners of the Battle of the Bands competition: Body Prison in Melbourne, Pyrefly in Sydney, and Cosmica in Brisbane. With over 220 bands and 20,000 votes in the pre-heat round, the competition took place across three local heats. The winning bands will open their hometown’s event on Stage 5 and receive consultations with industry professionals to help them grow beyond the festival.

Additionally, local talent will join the lineup, including Belle Haven in Melbourne, Inertia in Sydney, and Bad Neighbour in Brisbane.

Dates & Venues

Friday, December 6th

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (15+)

Saturday, December 7th

Centennial Park, Sydney (16+)

Sunday, December 8th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (15+)

Tickets & Timetables

General tickets are on sale now via www.goodthingsfestival.com.au

Ahead of next week, you can start planning your Good Things Festival experience. Maps and timetables for all three events are now available, along with the official Good Things Festival app. The app features event maps and a personal timetable, ‘My Planner’, so you won’t miss a moment. It’s available for download on both Android and Apple devices.

Headliners

Sum 41

Violent Femmes

Electric Callboy | Billy Corgan | Mastodon | Kerry King

The Gaslight Anthem | Jet | The Living End | L7 | Northlane

Bowling For Soup | Alpha Wolf | Sleeping With Sirens | The Butterfly Effect | 311

Rest of Lineup (A-Z):

Alex Lahey | AViVA | Dragon | Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls

From Ashes To New | Grandson | Highly Suspect | Imminence

Killing Heidi (Performing ‘Reflector’ In Full) | Loathe | Reliqa | Taylor Acorn

Plus the return of Stage 666!

Past Editions

Fall Out Boy were the headliners at last year’s edition, joined on the bill by fellow Noughties favourites Limp Bizkit, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, and the one and only Devo on their ‘Farewell Tour’ celebrating 50 years.

I Prevail, Enter Shikari, Spiderbait, Slowly Slowly, and Buller For My Valentine also featured on the 2023 bill, as did some of Australia’s finest rock and metal talent.

The festival also showcased 31 of the hottest acts from home and abroad as well, giving one up-and-coming act per festival the opportunity to appear on the stage via the annual band competition.

You can watch a recap of last year’s festival in the official 2023 aftermovie below.

Stay Tuned

