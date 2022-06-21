Fans were so keen to secure presale tickets to Good Things Festival this morning, they caused havoc with the event’s ticketing system.

Presale tickets went on sale at 10.00AM this morning, and with fans rushing the Oztix system in a bid to secure tickets, it caused a number of processing issues.

Oztix released a statement via the Good Things Festival social media channels this afternoon.

“There was unprecedented demand for tickets this morning for Good Things Festival 2022,” the statement read. “Whilst this is exciting in many ways, there were some technical difficulties.”

“The ticketing system functioned as expected, however the processing of payments saw major delays in response time between the system, payment gateway, banks and back again. This delay in receiving a confirmation from the bank meant that some customers had multiple attempts at buying tickets and were charged multiple times.”

Good Things Festival would like to acknowledge the issues surrounding our Presale this morning. Oztix our ticketing… Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN Posted by Good Things Festival on Monday, 20 June 2022

Oztix confirmed that all of the order receipts are currently being sent to customers, and any customer who was accidentally charged for multiple orders will be refunded this afternoon and receive a refund receipt.

In a nutshell: patrons who were charged did secure tickets. Patrons who were charged more than once will receive a refund for the excess charges.

Festival promoters released the following statement: “Good Things Festival would like to acknowledge the issues surrounding our Presale this morning. Oztix our ticketing partner apologise unreservedly to all fans affected.

“We are absolutely blown away by the demand for our festival and can’t wait to see you all in the pit in December.”

Earlier, upset fans took to the festival’s Facebook page, expressing frustration and anger at the issues.

“My family were coming to see you and so excited, they booked their tickets (2 TICKETS ONLY) you charged them for 6 all up AND LEFT THEM WITH NO MONEY IN THEIR ACCOUNT ,YOU REALLY NEED TO FIX THIS AND GET PROFESSIONAL, REALLY,” wrote one.

“Charged 4 times, no confirmation email!!!!! Stuck on processing payment every time and then going to ‘expired cart’,” posted another.

The Good Things Festival lineup includes Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, TISM, The Amity Affliction, NOFX, Gojira and more.

The travelling music festival will kick off in Melbourne on Friday, December 2nd, head to Sydney on Saturday, December 3rd, before finishing up in Brisbane on Sunday, December 4th.

The festival has also announced a competition to ‘Do Good Things Like a Rock Star,’ which gives one winner in each state a chance to win flights, accommodation, limo transfers, backstage tours, side of stage experiences, a photo on the main stage, vouchers for festival food and drinks, merch and more. Head to their website for details.